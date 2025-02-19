Luther Burden III 2025 NFL Draft Projection: Top 3 teams that should target Missouri Tigers star

Missouri's Luther Burden is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. Up until recently, he had been touted as a top-10 selection, possibly even top-5. But since then, he has fallen rather precipitously down the order.

Nevertheless, he has remained a projected first-rounder - one that teams with pressing offensive needs should want. But who is he?

Luther Burden III draft profile

Burden is a very agile player, capable of planting his feet and spinning himself to prevent tackles when catching short-to-medium passes. As a rusher, he excels in jet sweeps, beating defenders positioned at the corners with a very dominant speed.

The only downside to any team picking him is his dimished profile. In 2023, he was the bright spot for one of college football's least potent offenses - 86 catches for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns - but his output drastically declined in his final season.

Luther Burden III 2025 NFL Draft Projection: 3 best fits for Missouri WR

3) Los Angeles Rams

NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Rams are set to lose multiple playmakers in the offseason. Cooper Kupp is set to be shopped around the league. Demarcus Robinson will become a free agent.

That leaves Puka Nacua with a lack of credible receiving partners besides slot man Tutu Atwell. Matthew Stafford (or whoever replaces him if he is ditched) needs another monstrous target, and Luther Burden III could be that.

2) Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts - Source: Getty

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a strong history of wide receivers in the 21st century - Hines Ward, Santonio Holmes, Antonio Brown, and JuJu Smith-Schuster come to mind. George Pickens would have been their next successor in an ideal world, but his future is looking uncertain.

The time may be right for Omar Khan to get not just a new quarterback, but a new deep threat as well. Burden could be the latter.

1) New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints v Houston Texans - Source: Getty

The New Orleans Saints desperately need wide receivers. It was bad enough when they had to release Michael Thomas in the 2024 offseason, but then their other top target Chris Olave got injured.

The result: a complete collapse to the bottom of the NFC South. Moving forward, the team needs more aerial firepower - more particularly someone who can lighten Alvin Kamara's burden - to succeed.

