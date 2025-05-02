Luther Burden III contract: How much will Bears WR earn in his rookie season?

The highly rated Luther Burden III of Missouri is one of the eight players the Chicago Bears selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Burden, who was selected by the Bears with the No. 39 pick in the second round of the draft, will now catch passes from Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Burden, the sixth wide receiver selected in last week's draft, is expected to sign a four-year, $10.95 million contract with Chicago, according to Spotrac. Additionally, according to Spotrac, the former Missouri wide receiver's contract would include a $4.6 million signing bonus.

Burden will probably be deployed in the slot in the Bears' system because he was very good playing in that role at Missouri while DJ Moore and Rome Odunze are projected to play on the outside. Burden is also joining what should be a much more explosive Bears offense in 2025, especially with tight ends Cole Kmet and Colston Loveland in the mix as well.

A look at Luther Burden's college career

After collecting 61 receptions for 676 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 to help his team end with a 9-3 record, Luther Burden concluded his collegiate career at Missouri with 21 touchdowns and 2,263 yards from 192 catches.

Burden quickly established himself as a major player for the Missouri Tigers in his first year of college after recording 45 receptions for 375 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. That paved the way for a prosperous career as one of the SEC conference's best wide receivers in the past three seasons.

The Missourian had his most productive season as a collegiate player in 2023 when he hauled in 86 passes for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. He played a major role in the program's spectacular 2023 season, which saw the Tigers end with an 11-2 record, featuring a Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State.

Burden showed during his time in college that he is capable of producing a capable and potent offense when given the chance. He was regarded as one of the top after-the-catch wide receivers in the whole 2025 class, despite not being selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Bears now have an outstanding trio of wide receivers for 2025 with Luther Burden and Rome Odunze (a 2024 first-round pick) up-and-coming youngsters behind veteran wide receiver DJ Moore, who is currently projected to be the WR1 when the season kicks off.

