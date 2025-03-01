Luther Burden III vs. Tre Harris college stats: A look at the top 2025 NFL Draft prospects’ performances

The wide receiver class of 2025 isn't thought to be as good as some of the draft classes from years before. It's fair to say that no player has made it apparent that he is the best receiver but there are still several standout playmakers, such as Luther Burden III of the Missouri Tigers and Tre Harris of the Ole Miss Rebels.

After playing for Missouri for three years and being named to the First Team All-SEC in 2023 and 2024, Burden is one of the very few wide receivers who is expected to be picked in the first round of the draft. Harris, an Ole Miss senior, was also named to the First Team All-SEC in 2024 after a productive season.

Here, we'll examine the two players' collegiate statistics ahead of Saturday's wide receiver on-field workouts at the NFL Combine.

Comparing Luther Burden III and Tre Harris' college stats

During his three years with the Missouri Tigers, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Luther Burden III achieved everything and is now departing as one of the finest players in team history.

Burden was especially at his best as a sophomore in 2023, when he amassed 1,212 receiving yards on 86 receptions with nine touchdowns. That performance earned him Second-Team All-America and First-Team All-SEC nods.

Burden's junior year in 2024 was characterized by continuous double- and triple-team coverages, following the reputation he built in his sophomore year. He still managed to earn a spot on the First Team All-SEC for the second straight season after recording 61 receptions for 676 yards and eight touchdowns.

Despite only playing for three years and battling multiple minor injuries, Burden concluded his collegiate career with 2,263 receiving yards, good for sixth place in Missouri history. He ended fourth in program history with 192 receptions and fifth with 21 receiving touchdowns.

Tre Harris, who transferred to Mississippi in 2023 after playing collegiate football for three years at Louisiana Tech, made significant progress in 2024, his second season with the Rebels.

Harris collected 60 catches for 1,030 yards and seven scores in just eight appearances. He finished second on the team in receiving touchdowns and first in receiving yards and receptions.

In 20 games, Harris concluded his two-year Ole Miss career with 2,015 yards and 15 receiving touchdowns on 114 catches.

He played in 31 games for Louisiana Tech prior to joining the Rebels, hauling in 1,529 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns.

Who is projected to be selected first between Luther Burden III and Tre Harris in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Currently, Luther Burden III is seen as a stronger prospect than Tre Harris, based on several NFL draft projections.

The Missouri Tiger has frequently been rated ahead of Harris because of his explosive playmaking abilities and promise as a spectacular, all-around receiver. Although Harris is very good at yards per route run, Burden seems to be a more polished slot option.

Additionally, Burden's ability to score touchdowns in a variety of ways is expected to be a highly sought-after skill set by NFL teams at the top of the 2025 draft.

