Former Patriots QBs show Mac Jones' growth under Bill Belichick is inevitable

Mac Jones started slow but has suddenly stolen the show in the AFC. Since Week 4, the Patriots have been the most consistently dominant team in the AFC.

However, back in September, the jury was out on Jones. Only Patriots supporters were making bold predictions about Jones.

But looking at Belichick's history with quarterbacks, it now seems that Jones' growth was guaranteed.

If he was able to succeed in developing so many quarterbacks pre-Jones, why was there so much doubt he could do it with one of the top prospects of the class?

3 ex-Patriots quarterbacks who showed Mac Jones' rise was inevitable

The most famous of them all, Tom Brady, played for the Patriots for his first 20 years in the NFL. Within just two years of drafting the quarterback, the NFL knew they had a winner on their hands.

He went on to win numerous Super Bowls and play in even more. With the Patriots, Tom Brady went 219-64, throwing for 541 touchdowns and 179 interceptions.

Brady was the best quarterback in the NFL when he was with Belichick during the (roughly) first two decades of the 21st century. He went from a sixth-round pick to becoming the face of the NFL under Belichick's watch.

Since 2001-2019, Brady had only one uninjured season in which he didn't earn double-digit wins, finishing 9-7.

Jimmy Garoppolo may have gone on to do great things outside of the Patriots' organization, but he first earned his quarterback stripes in the NFL from Bill Belichick. Although he isn't in the same statosphere as Tom Brady, he's still a quality player who unfortunately caught the injury bug in his career.

He started his career 7-0 in his first seven starts, went 13-3 in 2019, and played in a Super Bowl. Many quarterbacks go their entire careers without coming close to a seven-game win streak or a 13-3 record, let alone a Super Bowl appearance.

While Garoppolo isn't Tom Brady-esque, he's a quality player who learned under Belichick and overperformed his draft position.

Jacoby Brissett was a third-string quarterback who didn't get the full attention of Bill Belichick when he was with the Patriots. Even as an afterthought for the organization, Brissett still learned enough to put himself on a good path and overperform where most third-string quarterbacks end up.

While the quarterback has struggled in Miami as a backup to Tua Tagovailoa, Brissett played well with the Indianapolis Colts when he was with them from 2017-2020. He filled in as the Colt's starting quarterback after Andrew Luck's surprise preseason retirement in 2019 put the team in the dog house.

He went 7-8 that season, throwing for 18 touchdowns and six interceptions.

In total, Brissett has 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions in his career.

