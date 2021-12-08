Mac Jones seems to have picked up an interesting game time ritual from Tom Brady

When Mac Jones and the New England Patriots took the field to take on the Buffalo Bills Monday night, the scene looked like a snowglobe. Snow was blowing as wind gusts neared 55 mph and temperatures remained in the low 30s.

Even Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was wearing sleeves.

Jones, a Florida native who played college football in Alabama, was clearly not used to playing in those type of weather conditions. However, it was noticeable that Mac Jones has continued with something that Tom Brady has done when playing in the cold weather.

When temperatures were as frigid as they were last night, Tom Brady, a California native, began wearing a scuba diving suit under his uniform. Brady suggested it to his backup quarterback Brian Hoyer, who also began wearing a scuba suit.

Hoyer is now Jones' backup and relayed the information to him, leading Jones to now wear a scuba diving suit, as was seen under his uniform on Monday night.

Mac Jones may have thrown just 19 passing yards in Monday night's winter wonderland victory over the Buffalo Bills. But it was his attire that caught the attention of those watching from home.

Jones picked up one of Tom Brady's rituals for cold weather by wearing a scuba suit, but there's more to it.

When the New England Patriots cut Cam Newton so that Mac Jones could start from Week 1, they also ensured that Brian Hoyer was his backup.

The Patriots knew that Hoyer, a well-traveled NFL veteran, would be a good mentor for rookie Mac Jones. A veteran that could give him advice and suggestions that he could listen to and feel comfortable talking to.

The situation that Mac Jones finds himself in as a rookie is unlike any other first-year quarterback. Between head coach Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, they have given him a lot to work with on the offense and built a team that is prepared to win.

Mac Jones, the last quarterback drafted in the first-round of the 2021 NFL draft, now finds himself a front runner for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

