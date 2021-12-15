Mac Jones has far exceeded the expectations draft experts placed on him at the start of his rookie campaign. Jones has proven he has a higher floor than experts predicted, making the starting spot his own almost immediately. He also has a ceiling that could go higher, thanks to the excellent coaching staff the New England Patriots have.

Jones has been able to stay healthy his entire rookie season. Until this week, that is. The first-round pick was added to the injury report on Tuesday for the first time all season with an injured left thumb.

The Patriots have a noteworthy game against the Indianapolis Colts Saturday. The status of Jones' injured thumb will be one that could play a role in the outcome.

Mac Jones injury: What happened to Patriots QB?

It's currently unknown when Mac Jones suffered the injury to his left thumb. Luckily for him and the Patriots, Jones is a right-handed quarterback. In comparison, Joe Burrow has an injured right pinky which causes him pain every time he throws.

Mike Giardi of NFL Network reported that the Patriots quarterback was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice. However, there are conflicting reports on his practice status, as the Patriots website says Jones was a full participant.

Regardless of his practice status, any injury to Mac Jones will be enough to worry Bill Belichick and the Patriots, even if it's just a minor one. The Alabama product has trumped his fellow rookies and is on his way to winning offensive rookie of the year.

Rookies such as Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and Zack Wilson have been below-average quarterbacks all season. While rookie struggles are bound to happen, Jones seemingly hasn't hit that wall yet.

His win total is more than that of all the other rookie quarterbacks in the NFL combined in 2021.

Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith Teams starting a rookie QB are 16-37 this season. The Patriots are 9-4 with Mac Jones and all other teams are 7-33 in games started by rookie quarterbacks. Teams starting a rookie QB are 16-37 this season. The Patriots are 9-4 with Mac Jones and all other teams are 7-33 in games started by rookie quarterbacks.

Mac Jones isn't just outperforming his fellow rookies. He's outperforming some of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the league. What's most impressive about Jones has been his accuracy. His completion percentage is the third-highest in the NFL.

The Patriots have found their heir to Tom Brady, but injuries will always rear their ugly head. The team has an outstanding and efficient rushing attack that it can lean on when necessary, should Jones be limited by his left thumb injury.

There won't be a long wait to see the effects of Mac Jones' injury, as the Patriots play Saturday against the Colts fresh off their bye week.

