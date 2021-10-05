Mac Jones reveals what Tom Brady told him post-game 

Last night's matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots was watched by football and sports fans all around the world. Tom Brady made the return to his former stomping grounds, where he spent 20 seasons and won six Super Bowls.

He and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are defending Super Bowl Champions, faced rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who is coming into his own at the start of his NFL career.

What did Tom Brady say to Mac Jones after Sunday night's game?

After the New England Patriots missed a potentially game-winning field goal, sealing the Buccaneers' win, Tom Brady and Mac Jones met midfield. It was one of the many talks that Brady had after the game but, to Jones, it was monumental.

Mac Jones has idolized Tom Brady for years, using him as motivation to never give up on his own NFL dreams. Jones said he had Tom Brady's infamous NFL combine photo saved on his phone throughout college as a way that he too could make it in the NFL one day.

Not only was Mac Jones named the starting quarterback of the New England Patriots, Brady's former team, earlier this season, but he also got a chance to speak to his idol after the game.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Tom Brady got the W, but Mac Jones stood toe to toe with the GOAT.Comp pct:

Brady: 51.2%

Jones: 77.5%Pass Yards:

Brady: 269

Jones: 275Pass TD:

Brady: 0

Jones: 2Yards per attempt:

Brady: 6.3

Jones: 6.9 Tom Brady got the W, but Mac Jones stood toe to toe with the GOAT.Comp pct:

Brady: 51.2%

Jones: 77.5%Pass Yards:

Brady: 269

Jones: 275Pass TD:

Brady: 0

Jones: 2Yards per attempt:

Brady: 6.3

Jones: 6.9 https://t.co/PwucLGw0Bg

While speaking to the media after the disappointing loss, MacJones was asked about what he and Tom Brady spoke about after the game. Jones had this to say:

“After the game, got a chance to congratulate him on the win and he’s a great quarterback and yeah, he played well tonight and that’s pretty much all there was to it. He just told me to keep my head up and keep working.”

Although the New England Patriots are 1-3 through the first four games of the season, Jones has shown improvement each week. He was consistent last night, completeing 19 straight passes, which is tied for an NFL record. He finished the night 31/40 with 275 passing yards with one passing touchdown and one interception.

Also Read

Before the game on Sunday, Brady was asked about Mac Jones' performance so far this season and he said that he didn't have a chance to watch him yet but that he was looking forward to it. After the game, Brady praised Jones' performance and said that was what Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was doing with the play calling and that he was impressed.

Mac Jones will try to build off one of his best games to date and get the Patriots another victory coming up in Week 5 with a roadtrip to take on the Houston Texans. Brady and the Buccaneers will head home to host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Edited by Piyush Bisht