Mac Jones Waiver Wire Week 2: Should you add 49ers QB? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

The San Francisco 49ers opened the 2025 NFL season with a gritty 17-13 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, but the win came at a cost with quarterback Brock Purdy suffering shoulder and toe injuries in the fourth quarter.

Backup Mac Jones entered the game briefly, handing off a few times without attempting a pass, but now faces a potential starting role if Purdy sits for Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings. As fantasy managers scour the waiver wire for quarterback desperation plays, is the former Alabama star worth a claim?

Should you add 49ers quarterback Mac Jones in Week 2 waiver wire?

NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn

Brock Purdy gutted out the Week 1 win despite taking hits that aggravated a shoulder issue and a toe injury, finishing 18-of-25 for 182 yards, one touchdown, and one interception before exiting late.

Mac Jones, the 49ers' primary backup, saw just three snaps in relief, with no passing attempts or rushing yards, but the team's depth chart positions him as the clear No. 2 option ahead of Joshua Dobbs. Early reports indicate Purdy is "iffy" for Week 2 and could miss the game, thrusting Jones into a favorable matchup against a Vikings defense that allowed 24 points in their opener.

The uncertainty around Purdy's status keeps Jones' role fluid, but if he starts, expect him to lean on San Francisco's elite weapons like Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and Brandon Aiyuk in Kyle Shanahan's scheme.

It's also notable that tight end George Kittle is sidelined for multiple weeks with a hamstring strain, which could slightly impact the passing game, but Jones would still benefit from the 49ers' run-heavy approach. This setup positions him as a priority waiver add for QB-needy teams, especially in superflex or 2QB leagues where streaming options are scarce.

Mac Jones fantasy outlook for 2025 NFL season

NFL: Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers - Source: Imagn

Mac Jones burst onto the NFL scene as the 15th overall pick by the New England Patriots in 2021 after a stellar college career at Alabama, where he led the Crimson Tide to a national championship in 2020. In his rookie year, Jones threw for 3,801 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions while going 10-7 as a starter; he followed with 2,997 yards, 14 TDs, and 11 picks in 2022 amid offensive line woes.

Traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2024 offseason, Jones appeared in 10 games (seven starts) for 1,800 yards, nine touchdowns, and eight interceptions before signing a two-year deal with the 49ers in free agency, seeking a fresh start in a quarterback-friendly system.

Now 26, Jones brings pocket-passer accuracy (68.1% career completion) and quick decision-making to Shanahan's offense, where his 4.75-second 40-yard dash isn't a liability behind a strong line.

Is Mac Jones a good waiver wire pickup in fantasy football?

NFL: San Francisco 49ers Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Mac Jones emerges as a strong waiver wire target in 10-12 team leagues, particularly for managers in need of a QB2 or streamer, given Purdy's questionable status for Week 2. Projections for his potential start suggest 220-250 passing yards, 1.5-2 touchdowns, and 12-15 fantasy points in standard formats, boosted by the 49ers' average of 27.5 implied points. In shallower leagues, he's more of a speculative add, but his history of efficient play in structured offenses makes him viable if Purdy misses time.

In the end, Jones' upside in San Francisco outweighs the risk of a one-game audition, but don't overpay—allocate 10-15% of your FAAB if Purdy's out, or monitor practice reports before claiming. With the 49ers' talent surrounding him, he could deliver QB1-week numbers, but long-term value hinges on Purdy's recovery timeline.

