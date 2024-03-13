Mack Hollins contract: Exploring Bills WR's career earnings after signing with Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills have added Mack Hollins to their wide receiver room before the 2024 NFL season. The Bills have added another offensive weapon for their star quarterback, Josh Allen.

Hollins will be joining the fifth team of his career and looking for his second Super Bowl ring. He has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Miami Dolphins, Las Vegas Raiders and Atlanta Falcons.

How much has Mack Hollins earned in his NFL career?

According to Spotrac, Mack Hollins earned $8,785,483 in his seven-year NFL career. The North Carolina product has played for four franchises and is set to join the fifth ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

Hollins earned $1,971,901 during his three-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles, after which he moved to the Miami Dolphins. The pass catcher made more in South Beach, earning $2,433,582.

Following his departure from the Dolphins, Hollins earned $2,000,000 with the Las Vegas Raiders and $2,380,000 playing for the Atlanta Falcons.

Mack Hollins' NFL Timeline

Hollins enjoyed a stellar collegiate career with the North Carolina Football Team. He played the wide position and was also named special teams captain. His college performances earned him a fourth-round selection by the Eagles in the 2017 draft. He was a crucial contributor in the special teams department as the Eagles won the Super Bowl in his rookie season.

Since then, Hollins has enjoyed a journeyman career playing for playoff contenders. He has featured for the Dolphins, Raiders and Falcons. He has amassed a stat line of 131 receptions, 1,691 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 95 regular season games.

Hollins' next stop is with the Buffalo Bills, his fourth team in four years, as he attempts to contribute to their Super Bowl push in 2025. He will likely feature in the special teams department, and occasionally as a wide receiver. His experience could prove vital down the line.