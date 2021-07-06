Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting 5 highest-rated Baltimore Ravens players

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson graced the cover of Madden 21 as the reigning MVP and will look to become one of the top players in Madden 22.

The Ravens' overall team rating was the best in the AFC North and fourth overall. As the cover athlete, Lamar Jackson had the highest player rating for Baltimore with 94.

RE Calais Campbell also received a 94. LT Ronnie Stanley was the only other player in the team's roster with at least a 90. We'll get to see who has the top ratings in Madden 22 very soon. Here's a prediction for the top five Baltimore Ravens player ratings.

#1 QB Lamar Jackson

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 94

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 91

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 95.

The Ravens’ quarterback-coach duo in Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh will be just fine pic.twitter.com/7EPtrlXKX2 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) June 28, 2021

QB Lamar Jackson was the 2019 NFL MVP and made the Pro Bowl. He's the only QB ever to have two 1,000+ rushing yard seasons (2019-20).

The Ravens recently picked up his fifth-year option and are negotiating a record-setting deal. Jackson led the Ravens to an 11-4 record and threw for 2,757 yards, 26 TDs and nine INTs.

He ran for 1,005 yards and had another seven TDs. He had a regression after his MVP season, which isn't uncommon. But Jackson should bounce back with better receivers this year.

#2 CB Marlon Humphrey

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 89

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 91

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 93.

Calais Campbell + Marlon Humphrey = Turnover pic.twitter.com/tQZCk5wAt7 — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) July 5, 2021

Humphrey made the 2019 Pro Bowl and was named a 2020 All-Pro selection. He's one of the top DBs in the NFL and earned a 5-year contract worth $97.5 million.

In 2020, he had a career-high 80 tackles and 2.5 sacks (the first sacks in his career) and led the league with eight forced fumbles. According to PFF, he's the third-best CB in terms of having inside/ outside versatility and performing well in a man-heavy defense.

#3 LT Ronnie Stanley

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 93

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 93

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 93.

Never forget how much of a beast Ronnie Stanley is.



Can’t wait to have this man healthy again. 💜 pic.twitter.com/7brYrkdtOt — Ebony Bird (@Ebony_Bird) July 3, 2021

LT Ronnie Stanley made it to the 2019 Pro Bowl and All-Pro team. PFF has Stanley ranked as one of the best pass-blockers in the league.

He suffered a season-ending injury in Week 10 last year but had a 91.0 grade (the best at the time). Stanley led all tackles in 2019 with a 93.3.

His Madden 22 rating won't change, but he should gain a better rating as he comes off his injury.

#4 CB Marcus Peters

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 85

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 88

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 90.

Wild Card Round - Baltimore Ravens vs Tennessee Titans

Marcus Peters has 31 INTs since 2015, the most by any player in that period. He also has the fifth-most passes defended since 2015.

PFF had him ranked as the 10th-best CB, giving Baltimore two CBs in the top ten. Like Humphrey, Peters scored his first sack in 2020 and had a career-high four forced fumbles. His Madden 22 rating could catch up to Humphrey's by the end of the season.

#5 RE Calais Campbell

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 94

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 92

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 90.

Baltimore Ravens Training Camp

Calais Campbell may be 34 but is still a proven force against the run. In 12 games last year, he had four sacks and 28 total tackles.

He made it to the last three Pro Bowls but will see his Madden 22 rating starts to decline as his stats do the same.

