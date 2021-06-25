Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting 5 highest-rated New England Patriots players

Madden 22 ratings have yet to be released to the public, but there's a certain buzz around the New England Patriots stars on the roster, owing to the franchise's free-agent blitz.

There was just one New England Patriots player who held his 99 overall rating in Madden 21. At the launch of Madden 21, Stephon Gilmore carried a sky-high overall throughout the 2020-2021 season.

New England had two players that cracked the 90 overall rating in Madden 21, and both were defensive players. Devin McCourty garnered an overall rating of 92 in Madden 21. The Patriots had 12 players with an overall rating of 80 or higher, and seven of those were on defense.

Will the New England Patriots' Madden 22 ratings improve?

The Patriots' quarterbacks will most likely hold a Madden 22 rating in the 60s and 70s. Newton had a 76 overall rating while Stidham maintained a 61 overall rating in the last edition. Cam Newton could see his rating drop after a subpar 2021 season.

Now that Madden 22 is two months away from release, here are the predictions for the top five New England Patriots player ratings.

#1 Stephon Gilmore

New England Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore

Madden 21 rating: 99

Madden 22 prediction: 95

Stephon Gilmore made a massive jump from a 94 overall rating in 2020 to the 99 club in Madden 21. Gilmore will be the best New England Patriots player in Madden 22.

Former @GamecockFB Stephon Gilmore is just one of four players with a 99 overall rating in Madden 21, per leaked ratings. @wachfox pic.twitter.com/fRiZSQ2yXg — Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) July 13, 2020

The former 99 club member could see his overall drop four points down to 95 in Madden 22. With Madden updating stats based on the play on the field, Gilmore could later return to his 99 overall rating.

#2 Dont'a Hightower

New England Patriots LB Dont'a Hightower

Madden 21 rating: 88

Madden 22 prediction: 90

Dont'a Hightower held his 88 overall rating in Madden from launch through Super Bowl, but a lot of that has to do with him opting out of the 2020 season.

Dont'a Hightower had two categories that stood out in Madden 21: awareness (95) and power (93). Hightower has vowed that he's all in for the 2021-2022 season. He could see his overall rating crack the 90s throughout the season.

#3 Shaq Mason

New England Patriots OG Shaq Mason

Madden 21 rating: 86

Madden 22 prediction: 88

Shaq Mason was the highest-rated offensive player for the New England Patriots in Madden 21.

Highest-graded G’s of 2020:

1. Wyatt Teller - 94.4

2. Zack Martin - 90.5

3. Michael Onwenu - 90.4

4. Shaq Mason - 86.5

5. Ali Marpet - 84.9 pic.twitter.com/YR48NXTd5H — PFF (@PFF) November 11, 2020

Mason will potentially be the highest-rated offensive player again in Madden 22. The Patriots' offense will most likely have an overall rating in the mid-70s. New England made great moves this off-season, but the quarterback position will hold their ratings back in Madden 22.

#4 Hunter Henry

New England Patriots TE Hunter Henry

Madden 21 rating: 87

Madden 22 prediction: 87

Hunter Henry didn't exactly improve after signing with the New England Patriots. Luckily for Henry, the ratings update as the season plays out.

The former Chargers tight end could see his overall rating crack the 90s, but that depends on his quarterback. If the Patriots figure out their QB situation, Hunter Henry could see his overall rating rise quickly in Madden 22.

#5 Matt Judon

New England Patriots LB Matt Judon

Madden 21 rating: 82

Madden 22 prediction: 85

Matt Judon is one player that Madden lowballed. Judon is worthy of a high 80s, low 90s overall rating, but had to settle for an 82 overall in the last edition. Madden 22 could bring Matt Judon closer to the 90s, with his launch rating likely to be around 85.

Notable ratings for Judon from Madden 21 are acceleration and awareness. Judon had an 87 overall rating in both categories by the end of the last edition. As the season plays out, Judon has a better opportunity to reach a 90 overall rating before the Super Bowl.

