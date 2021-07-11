Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting 5 highest-rated New Orleans Saints players

The New Orleans Saints are smarting from a blow delivered by the ghost of Drew Brees. The Saints may have lost Drew Brees, but they have not lost all of their stars, of which there are plenty.

As a result, the Saints will still be a surprisingly good team in Madden 22. Here are the Saints' probable top five rated players going into Madden 22.

Probable best Saints players in Madden 22

Alvin Kamara may be the best third-round pick of the last half-decade. In 2020, Kamara had his best season in his career. He earned 932 yards on 187 rushes, equating to a 5.0 yards per carry average. He also had 16 rushing touchdowns. On top of that, as a receiver, Kamara had 83 catches for 756 yards and five touchdowns.

Michael Thomas will be one of the best receivers in Madden 22. Thomas had injury issues in 2020, but the rest of his career has been eye-popping. In each of his four full seasons, Thomas earned well over 1000 yards each season. His worst full season came in his rookie year, in which he earned 1137 yards and nine touchdowns.

Meanwhile, his best full season saw him earn 1725 yards and nine touchdowns. If not for him coming off an injury, he would likely be a 99 overall this season.

Safety Marcus Williams is currently on the franchise tag and for good reason. Last season, Williams earned three interceptions and a 79.3 PFF score. Without Williams, the deep pass defense would be an awkwardly shaped turnstile. In other words, the Saints need him and it shows.

One week remains for teams and franchise tagged players to negotiate multi-year deals.



The 7 tagged players left: Chris Godwin, Marcus Maye, Taylor Moton, Allen Robinson, Cam Robinson, Brandon Scherff, Marcus Williams. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 8, 2021

#4 - Jameis Winston (78 overall)

In Madden, the quarterback needs to be at a certain level in order to not alienate Saints fans who want to play the game, but do not know how to edit the stats of players. Therefore, Winston will receive the benefit of the doubt in Madden 22.

According to them, Payton will be able to somewhat fix Winston in 2021, leading to a new version of him the NFL has not seen.

#5 - Marshon Lattimore (77 overall)

Lattimore is coming off one of the roughest years of his career. In 2020, Lattimore earned a 54.1 PFF score. However, in the past, Lattimore has been much more effective in the secondary. Madden expects Lattimore to rebound in 2021 and will reflect this in his overall rating.

