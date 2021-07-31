Madden 22 ratings: 3 Dallas Cowboys players enter the 90 Club

It’s been 25 long years since the Dallas Cowboys raised the Vince Lombardi trophy as Super Bowl winners.

Expectations are high in big ‘D’ for a bounceback season in 2021 and a return to the glory years of the early 1990s. Oddsmakers have the Cowboys favorites to win the NFC East and reach the NFL playoffs this season.

Meanwhile, EA Sports, the creators of the iconic Madden video game, believe that this year’s Cowboys squad has some star players. They have given 90+ ratings to three of Dallas’ offensive starters, but they’re not necessarily the ones you’re thinking of.

Let’s take a look at the three players who have been ranked amongst the elite of the NFL at their positions.

Welcome these Dallas Cowboys to the Madden 22 90 club

#1 Zach Martin, 98 overall

Cowboys veteran guard Zach Martin just missed out on the vaunted Madden 99 club with an overall rating of 98. The four-time first-team All-Pro is rated the highest offensive guard in this year’s game.

Martin has had an outstanding pro football career after being drafted 16th overall by Dallas in the 2014 NFL Draft. The 30-year-old has made the Pro Bowl six times, and has been a dominant force in the offensive line for many seasons in Dallas.

Zach Martin deserves his high rating in the famous video game.

#2 Amari Cooper, 92 overall

Star Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper was rewarded for his standout play with an 82 overall rating in Madden 22. The 27-year-old is ranked eighth out of all wide receivers in the NFL, with a 95 rating in catching, a 95 in speed and a 91 in agility.

Cooper is a four-time Pro Bowler and has reeled off back-to-back 1000-plus receiving yards seasons in Dallas. After being traded by the Oakland Raiders to Dallas for a first-round pick in 2018, Cooper has more than proved his worth to the Cowboys.

#3 Tyron Smith, 91 overall

The 30-year-old offensive tackle Tyron Smith is the third Dallas Cowboys player to enter the Madden 90 club. The 6' 5", 305 lbs monster has dominated the offensive line since entering the NFL in 2011.

Smith suffered a serious neck injury last season, but he's back now and is already looking back to his best during the Cowboy's training camp this week. He is a two-time first-team All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowl player. The Madden 22 creators have rated him 96 for strength and 92 for awareness.

