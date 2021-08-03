Madden 22 ratings: 5 Teams with the lowest overall rating

On Monday, EA revealed the Madden 22 team ratings ahead of the game's scheduled release on August 20th.

Unsurprisingly, the reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the highest-rated team in the game with an overall rating of 92. The Kansas City Chiefs are second with an overall rating of 90, while the Green Bay Packers are third with 89.

While it's the usual suspects at the top, which teams are at the bottom? Here are the five lowest-rated teams in Madden 22.

Five teams with the lowest overall rating in Madden 22

#1 - New York Jets

Overall rating: 72

Offense rating: 69 / Defense rating: 74

The New York Jets being the lowest-rated team in Madden 22 is slightly surprising. They have gone through a massive overhaul, but they added a lot of talent during free agency and based on training camp reports, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson certainly seems to be the part.

Although there are plenty of holes on the roster, such as the cornerback position or the interior of the offensive line, it's still a team with some strong pieces, which makes the low rating a little surprising.

#2 - Carolina Panthers

Overall rating: 73

Offense rating: 71 / Defense rating: 76

Outside of Christian McCaffrey, the Carolina Panthers' offense lacks the talent to compete in the NFC South. The team's coaching staff will have to find ways to maximize the roster in the best possible way.

The defense is much better, as Brian Burns is a star and the secondary has a lot of talent. But overall, the Panthers are not a good option to play with in Madden 22.

#3 - Detroit Lions

Overall rating: 74

Offense rating: 75 / Defense rating: 74

Playing with Matthew Stafford in Madden the last few years has been fun, especially if you're a player who loves to call Four Verticals and throw it deep. But Stafford is no longer on the Lions' roster, so if you pick Detroit in Madden, you'll have to play with Jared Goff.

The Madden ratings were not kind for the Detroit Lions, but there are notable ratings that are quite interesting among the team https://t.co/1mA2xdi8n2 — The Lions Wire (@thelionswire) August 2, 2021

There's a lot of work needed to undo the damage of the Matt Patricia era. As of now, they're not a very good team in Madden or real life.

#4 - Cincinnati Bengals

Overall rating: 75

Offense rating: 74 / Defense rating: 74

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

As exciting as Joe Burrow to Ja'Marr Chase sounds, there's still some time to go before the Cincinnati Bengals can be called a competitive team.

That said, there are some interesting pieces you can use to build a dynasty in Madden 22 if you choose to play with the team.

#5 - Jacksonville Jaguars

Overall rating: 75

Offense rating: 76 / Defense rating: 75

Are the Jaguars a good team to play with in Madden 22? No. But they have Trevor Lawrence. Even though it's a weak team to play with, you can have a good time playing franchise mode with the Jaguars and winning a Super Bowl with Lawrence under center.

Tough but fair, Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence earns a 78 overall Madden rating, via @app_trigger. https://t.co/0N7sIecwbQ — Carlos Sánchez (@HaeruHariken) July 26, 2021

But outside of that, there's not much reason to play with the Jaguars in Madden 22.

