Madden 22 ratings: Top 10 quarterbacks featuring Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and the rest of the pack

Madden 22 is fast approaching its release date of August 20, 2021. Those who own the special editions will be able to play as soon as August 17. The ten-hour trial releases on August 12.

In the grand finale to the marketing campaign, EA Sports is releasing the ratings for the top players at each position. Today, EA dropped the ratings for the top ten quarterbacks in the game. Who makes the top-ten cut, apart from the usual suspects?

Madden 22's top quarterbacks

#1 - Patrick Mahomes, 99 overall

If the star of the cover of Madden 22 was not a 99 overall, eyebrows would be raised across the league. Patrick Mahomes continues to shine in the NFL. Last season, he reached the Super Bowl for the second year in a row. He threw for more than 4,700 yards, 38 touchdowns and six interceptions.

#2 - Tom Brady, 97 overall

Madden 22 is firing shots at the most accomplished quarterback of all time. Coming off a season that saw him win a Super Bowl while nursing a torn MCL in secret and throwing for 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, what could possibly have kept the greatest QB in the NFL from the 99 club?

Don't forget, this is the quarterback who has defeated Patrick Mahomes in every matchup.

#3 - Aaron Rodgers, 96 overall

Aaron Rodgers is the lifeblood of the Green Bay Packers. Without Rodgers, Packers fans shuddered to wonder what 2021 would have been like. Last season, Rodgers won the MVP and threw for 48 touchdowns and five interceptions en route to a second consecutive NFC Championship appearance.

#4 - Russell Wilson, 94 overall

The franchise quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks is still elite, according to Madden 22. Last season, the Seahawks went 12-4 and Russell Wilson threw for a career-high 40 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Going into 2021, Wilson is looking to show that he deserves to be worthy of rounding up to 100 overall.

#5 - Lamar Jackson, 90 overall

According to Madden 22, Lamar Jackson is the fifth-best quarterback in the NFL. Needless to say, he will remain a popular option for Madden players looking to run the ball a lot and scramble with the neo-Michael Vick. Last season, Jackson ran for over 1,000 yards and threw for 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

#6 - Deshaun Watson, 90 overall

No one knows if Deshaun Watson will see the field in 2021, but he is guaranteed to see the virtual one in Madden 22. Watson is the sixth-best quarterback in the game. Last season, he threw for a career-high 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. His team went 4-12, but Watson was not the reason for that dismal record.

#7 - Josh Allen, 88 overall

Josh Allen has seen big jumps in production and his overall rating in Madden 22 reflects just that. In 2019, Allen threw for 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions. In 2020, Allen nearly doubled his numbers when he threw for 37 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

#8 - Dak Prescott, 87 overall

Dak Prescott may have missed most of last season but Madden 22 knows what's up. In 2019, Prescott's most recent healthy season, he threw for more than 4,900 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. There's a lot resting on his shoulders, not least the hopes of Dallas Cowboys fans.

#9 - Ryan Tannehill, 87 overall

Ryan Tannehill is officially a top-ten quarterback, according to Madden 22. With Julio Jones and AJ Brown on the roster, 2021 will be the best opportunity for him to prove he belongs in this list. Last season, Tannehill threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

#10 - Matt Ryan, 85 overall

The Atlanta Falcons have had a rough couple of seasons in the last few years, through no fault of Matt Ryan. Last season, Ryan threw for more than 4,500 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Sans Julio Jones, this could be Matt Ryan's toughest season yet.

