Madden 22 ratings: Who are the 20 WRs ranked above A. J. Brown? 

A. J. Brown has quickly ascended to being one of the top wide receivers in the NFL during his first two years in the league.

As the Tennessee Titans offense got a new leash of life in 2019 with Ryan Tannehill under center, Brown's production also became notable. The wide receiver has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in both seasons of his NFL career.

Now, with Julio Jones commanding the defense's attention, Brown's production can increase even more. Surely every defensive coordinator will focus on limiting Jones' production. Brown will get more one-on-one opportunities against defensive backs in the secondary.

Madden 22 has 20 WRs ranked above Brown.

Madden 22, however, doesn't seem to think that A.J. Brown is an elite wide receiver yet, even though he shows his dominance and athleticism week in and week out.

Tannehill to Julio. #Titans early reviews are that Jones looks really comfortable and smooth and that AJ Brown has looked awesome. Pads come on tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/RBoNIsLT0a — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 2, 2021

A.J. Brown was considered a notable absence from Madden's top 10-rated wide receivers list. When all the official ratings for all wide receivers were released, the situation became even more absurd, as Brown wasn't even among the 20 top-rated wide receivers in the game.

Here are the 20 wide receivers ranked above A.J. Brown:

Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers, 99

DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals, 98

Tyreek Hill, Kansas City Chiefs, 98

Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills, 97

Julio Jones, Tennessee Titans, 95

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints, 94

Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers, 93

Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys, 92

Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 91

Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears, 90

D. K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks, 89

Odell Beckham Jr., Cleveland Browns, 89

Terry McLaurin, Washington Football Team, 89

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings, 88

Calvin Ridley, Atlanta Falcons, 88

Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks, 88

Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 87

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings, 87

Robby Anderson, Carolina Panthers, 87

Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams, 87

Are all of those receivers better than A.J. Brown?

There are no bad wide receivers on that list, but it's still a surprise to see a few ranked above Brown.

Robby Anderson is coming off an outstanding season in Carolina, but this was the first campaign he produced consistently. But it didn't help that he was playing for the dysfunctional New York Jets.

Brown is still a young player with a lot of upside and one who has been outstanding since he entered the league. It's difficult to comprehend why 20 receivers are rated higher than him, especially considering that he's surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in each of his two seasons in the NFL in an offense where running the ball with Derrick Henry is the number one option.

Stop tagging me in that madden bs. My dreams bigger than a video game. — AJ Brown (@1kalwaysopen_) July 30, 2021

Brown, however, seems unbothered.

