Madden 24 linebacker ratings: List of top 10 fastest LBs in-game

Madden 24 is scheduled to go on sale in August. This month, EA Sports began to release player ratings and which NFL players were among the best at each position.

In Madden 24, rookie linebacker Owen Pappoe, who was chosen by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2023 draft, is the fastest linebacker. His speed rating is 93.

As the fastest player at his position, Pappoe beat competition from Troy Anderson of the Atlanta Falcons, Byron Young of the Los Angeles Rams, and Devin White of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Trenton Simpson, yet another rookie, completes the top five.

The ranking is understandable given that Pappoe matched the second-fastest 40-time mark for an inside linebacker in two decades. In the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine, he ran a 4.39.

Here are the top 10 fastest linebackers:

Owen Pappoe, Arizona Cardinals - 93 speed rating Byron Young, Los Angeles Rams - 92 speed rating Troy Andersen, Atlanta Falcons - 92 speed rating Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 91 speed rating Trenton Simpson, Baltimore Ravens - 91 speed rating Channing Tindall, Miami Dolphins - 91 speed rating Jamin Davis, Washington Commanders - 90 speed rating Damone Clark, Dallas Cowboys - 90 speed rating Tanner Muse, Pittsburgh Steelers - 90 speed rating Christian Harris, Houston Texans - 90 speed rating

Why is speed important for a linebacker in Madden 24?

In Madden 24, a linebacker's defensive efficiency can be significantly influenced by how quickly they move. In the game, speed is crucial for defensive players to stop running backs and quarterbacks and making big plays.

Gamers may choose the best team to stop their rivals from blazing up the scoresheet by recognizing which linebackers in Madden 24 have the best speed ratings.

Fast linebackers are effective pass rushers and will attempt to thwart offensive players. Speed is essential for LBs to stay locked with their marks in the open field, especially when they have to play pass coverage.

