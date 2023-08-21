Madden 24 Taunt: Full breakdown of how to taunt in game’s latest edition

Fans always look forward to the yearly launch of the well-known Madden NFL video game. It indicates that the football season is almost approaching and that devotees can play as their preferred players and clubs.

Due to the game's shortage of modifications and improvements year after year, there have been many concerns.

All sports require taunting, especially while celebrating, and Madden 24 has offered players inventive methods to tease. Here is a guide that explains how to celebrate and taunt in Madden 24.

In the latest iteration of the game, there are three main methods to celebrate. One of these three methods is the celebration taunt; the other two important ones are the customary team and individual celebrations.

The taunt, in contrast to the traditional and individual celebrations, occurs before a touchdown is scored when the ball carrier struts himself into the end zone while making fun of the opposition.

Players should hold down L2+R2/LT+RT, then X/A to do a taunt.

Although using this to tease your opponent will work, players should use caution. Players should be aware that as the player carrying the ball starts to celebrate, they will really slow down considerably, giving the defense a chance to recover and stop the touchdown. Therefore, it is advised that a player initiate this move only after the ball carrier has moved a respectable distance away from his nearest opponent.

What is the significance of taunting in Madden 24?

The most outstanding camera angles and the best teams to employ in league mode are just a couple of the new elements that are slowly being known about the newest Madden 24 game.

For some players, the post-touchdown celebrations in the game are nearly as significant as the gameplay itself. Before scoring a touchdown, some players also decide to tease their rivals. If you have played the game before, you have probably already done it.

Players should be aware that while some antics in the course of play may initially seem offensive, taunting still has a big emotional impact on the other team.

When opposition players observe showboating or mocking, their performance often suffers or, in extreme situations, they might give up. In Madden video games, committed players use this strategy to their advantage. Players can gain access to the minds of opponents' teams and players by mastering the taunting technique.

