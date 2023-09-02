Madden 24 title update: All new fixed features explored from latest patch

While Madden 24 was released in mid-August, several gamers pointed out bugs or anomalies that lessens the gaming experience. That’s why Electronic Arts unveiled its Title Update 2 via Gridiron Notes on the first day of September 2023.

This title update is applicable for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. Read up to learn more about the gameplay issues and concerns this update addresses.

What topics did Madden 24 Title Update 2 address?

EA Sports gathered feedback from Madden 24 gamers regarding room for improvement. There are three major concerns that Title Update 2 addressed.

First, the update improved slow user interface transitions by optimizing high-traffic screens, especially in Madden Ultimate Team (MUT) and Superstar modes. It’s an ongoing update that EA’s developers are still working on, leading to more enhancements in the coming weeks.

Second, they did not improve the quarterback’s passing accuracy in MUT, especially if the team gets better. While the quarterback may improve their accuracy as the team progresses, EA will monitor QB performance and adjust if needed.

Finally, they are updating issues affecting Draft Classes during Franchise Mode. However, they don’t have a final answer to these concerns.

Important Madden 24 Title Update 2 Patch Notes

Title Update 2 for Madden 24 is divided into seven categories. First, they’ve improved gameplay by allowing the defense to make more adjustments against hurry-up offenses.

They also fixed a rare issue wherein the center cannot snap the ball after a receiver goes in motion during Shotgun mesh plays. The developers also fixed Jaylen Waddle’s signature celebration.

The developers’ comments under gameplay also noted improvements that initially prevented gamers from selecting a defensive play after an offside infraction. They also made adjustments to make these abilities more effective: Unstoppable Force, Double or Nothing, Jam Master, Press Elite, and Inside Shade/Outside Shade.

In Franchise mode, they fixed the concern wherein league commissioners cannot change CPU players’ appearance. They also remedied the crash whenever someone entered Scouts menu as a free-agent coach. They also fixed injuries with inconsistent recovery times.

Under Superstar Mode, they fixed several stability bugs and autoplay functionality for Social Media reactions. In MUT, they’ve allowed economic information in the catalog and removed overlapping text for coin rewards in Field Pass for Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Entering settings from a new user experience won’t temporarily lock this NFL-sanctioned game anymore.

Under Authenticity, they’ve updated the branding for the Jacksonville Jaguars and the center logos of the New York Jets and New York Giants. They’ve also updated the heads for Lukas Van Ness, Boye Mafe, Myles Murphy, and Jalen Pitre.

Image heads for Christian Gonzalez, Jalen Carter, and Aaron Rodgers were also updated. Meanwhile, EA Sports has fixed missing NFL player portraits in player wipe and updated exterior stadium shots.

Finally, they’ve added 1,900 new commentary lines from Brandon Gaudin and Charles Davis. They also increased the volume of collision sounds and fixed volume fluctuations in Superstar Mode.