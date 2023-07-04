Madden NFL 24 Mobile: All about release date, features, modes and more

EA Sports has created a lot of excitement by announcing the upcoming release of Madden NFL 24 Mobile, a companion game to its console version.

Fans are eagerly anticipating more information about the release date and features of the mobile game, while the console game is set to be available on August 18th.

Here are all the essential details about Madden NFL 24 Mobile:

The highly anticipated release of NFL Madden is expected to hit the shelves on August 10th, 2023, subject to any potential changes. Following a customary trend, Madden 24 Mobile will make its debut ahead of the console version.

In Madden 24 Mobile, the transition from Madden NFL 23 Mobile will be more of a continuation rather than a complete reset. This means that certain aspects of the game will carry over seamlessly, ensuring a smooth experience for players.

Below, you will find detailed descriptions of how each part of the game will transfer over and what you can anticipate when Madden NFL 24 Mobile is launched.

Madden NFL 24 Mobile ensures a smooth transition with intact currencies and tokens

Transitioning to Madden 24 Mobile? Your hard-earned currencies and tokens from Madden NFL 23 Mobile will transfer seamlessly.

Josh Allen on the cover of Madden NFL 24 Mobile

Furthermore, your Madden Cash and Coin balances will remain intact and unaffected, allowing you to continue your in-game transactions without any setbacks.

Additionally, your Level Tokens can be utilized for acquiring players in both Madden NFL 23 and 24 Mobile, ensuring their continued usefulness.

Not only will your currencies carry over, but your Weights and Training Points will also make the transition. This means you can start strengthening your team and improving player attributes right from the start.

However, it's important to note that Trophies, unfortunately, will not be transferred over to Madden NFL 24 Mobile. They will be phased out in the new game, and you won't be able to bring them along with you.

But don't worry, there will be new exciting features and opportunities in Madden 24 Mobile to make up for it.

Madden NFL 24 Mobile provides immediate access to its Exciting Competitive Modes

As a returning user, you'll be delighted to know that Madden 24 Mobile will grant you immediate access to its array of Competitive modes right from its launch. Good news for Weight Room boosts purchasers, as in Madden 24 Mobile, the Weight Room will remain open, providing ongoing benefits.

Madden NFL Mobile

However, it's important to note that any Weight Room boosts purchased before the transition from Madden NFL 23 to 24 will not carry over. So, keep that in mind when planning your strategy for the new game.

Additionally, there may be potential new modes or journeys in Madden 24 Mobile that could require your participation based on their unlock requirements. This means you may need to actively engage in certain activities or meet specific criteria to unlock and enjoy these exciting new features.

Madden NFL 23 Mobile players carry over to Madden NFL 24 Mobile at same rarity and level

Notably, all your Madden NFL 23 Mobile players will seamlessly transfer to Madden NFL 24 Mobile, maintaining their current rarity and level. For example, a rare Level 4 player in Madden 23 Mobile will retain the same rarity and level in Madden 24 Mobile.

However, the Overall Ratings (OVRs) of your players will be adjusted to a BASE OVR in the new game, ensuring fair and balanced gameplay. These adjusted OVRs will serve as the starting point for your Madden NFL 24 Mobile team, with OVRs gradually increasing throughout the season.

EA Sports prepares to reveal Madden 24 Mobile details in July and August, promising an exciting release for fans. Stay tuned as they share information about what you can anticipate from this highly anticipated next installment.

