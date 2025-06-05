Madden NFL 26 Preview: What’s new and is it worth upgrading from 25?

Madden NFL 26 will be released on Aug. 14, with Philadelphia Eagles superstar running back Saquon Barkley on the cover star. The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2.

EA Sports released a blockbuster trailer on Wednesday to get players pumped up. Let's preview the latest iteration of the Madden NFL series and consider whether it's worth upgrading from Madden NFL 25.

What's new in Madden NFL 26?

According to EA Sports, Madden NFL 26 will introduce a new AI-powered machine learning system to improve gameplay across the numerous gaming modes. The system is tailor-made to mirror real play calls and game situations. Fans can look forward to authentic play styles, coaching, and player-specific traits.

Additionally, EA Sports took notice of the complaints regarding the defensive aspect of Madden NFL 25. The latest iteration will have an improved defensive control and strategy that'll ensure users control pass-coverage depth with new custom zones. A skilled Madden defender can perfect pass rushing thanks to new twist options and stunts at the line.

EA Sports also promised improved strategic depth with the Wear & Tear system. It will affect performances realistically, while Dynamic Substitutions make for quicker player switches without pausing the matchup.

However, for fans hoping to see the Eagles' "tush push," they have to wait longer as the game developers have been silent about the presence (or absence) of the almost unstoppable move.

Is it worth upgrading from Madden NFL 25?

Madden 25 represented a significant jump from 24 thanks to unique features like BOOM Tech, Reloaded Hit Stick Mechanic, Enhanced Skill Moves and the Revamped Kick Meter. This year's edition has even more upgrades, making it a significant return to form for the NFL's primary gaming companion.

It's the first Madden in years that won't be available on PS4 nor Xbox One.

Madden NFL 26 is worthy of a purchase as it's an upgrade to Madden 25. However, it'll take a few spins to know whether it's a significant improvement from the previous edition.

