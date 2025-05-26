  • home icon
  Will Madden 26 include the Tush Push? Exploring possibility of Eagles' signature move in EA's next game after NFL keeps play legal

Will Madden 26 include the Tush Push? Exploring possibility of Eagles' signature move in EA's next game after NFL keeps play legal

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified May 26, 2025 17:15 GMT
Will Madden 26 include the Tush Push? Exploring possibility of Eagles
Will Madden 26 include the Tush Push? Exploring possibility of Eagles' signature move in EA's next game after NFL keeps play legal

According to ESPN, Madden 26 will be released on August 14. The mega NFL gaming franchise's latest iteration will be playable on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S and the Nintendo Switch 2.

With each Madden release, the game incorporates unique plays from the most recent NFL regular season. Over the years, we've seen the addition of Saquon Barkley's backwards hurdle, Odell Beckham Jr.'s one-handed grab and more.

Hence, all eyes will be on whether they include the Philadelphia Eagles' trademark tush push in Madden NFL 26. The move has been at the forefront of league discussion for a while, and the game developers must have heard the buzz.

Will Madden 26 include the Tush Push?

EA Sports has not indicated an intention to include the tush push in Madden 26. The gaming giants have released a few teasers for the game, but there's been no sign of it.

It's important to note that the tush push only recently survived the threat of being banned by the league. There was a vote at the latest owners' meeting, but the necessary vote count wasn't reached to outlaw the move. Hence, the push lives on for another year.

So, Madden 26 might be the best and only time the move could be added to the league's staple video game. That's because once a similar meeting is held, the tush push could be banned this time next year.

Will Madden NFL 26 be playable on PS4?

No, Madden 26 will not be playable on PlayStation 4. According to ESPN, the football gaming franchise will leave behind PS4 and Xbox One entirely. Hence, PlayStation users need to purchase a PS5 to savor the latest iteration of Madden.

However, there's some good news for Nintendo console users. Madden is set to make a long-awaited comeback to a Nintendo console for the first time since Madden 13, which was playable on the Wii U.

This year's game has three versions: the standard edition, the deluxe edition and the MVP bundle. Each version has its perks and is available for purchase via the EA store.

Nick Igbokwe

Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.

Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories.

Edited by Ribin Peter
