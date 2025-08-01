Madden NFL 26 ratings: Listing top 10 TE rankings ft. George Kittle, and more

Madden NFL 26 has released its list of the Top 10 tight ends in the game, featuring the best pass-catching and blocking players at the hybrid position. This year's list features some familiar names and a few players who are making their first appearance in the top 10. So, without further ado, let's look at the must-get TEs in Madden NFL 26.Top 10 TEs in Madden NFL 26#10. Evan Engram, Denver Broncos - 85Evan Engram joined the Denver Broncos this offseason, and he'll catch passes from Bo Nix on Sean Payton's team. Engram will be a solid target in Madden NFL 26 due to his deep ball ability.However, the new Denver Broncos tight end sees a significant drop from his Madden NFL 25 rating; he was rated 88 in the last Madden iteration.#9. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions - 86Detroit Lions starting tight end Sam LaPorta earns an 86 overall rating in Madden NFL 26. The red zone threat remains among the best tight ends in the NFC. LaPorta retains his rating from Madden NFL 25, where he was coming off an impressive rookie campaign.#8. Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia Eagles - 87Dallas Goedert was a key member of the Super Bowl LIX-winning Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, though he did miss seven games. Goedert's experience and pass-catching ability ensured that he was Jalen Hurts' safety blanket last season.#7. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings - 88T.J. Hockenson is part of a stacked offense in Minnesota. The veteran pass catcher will start Madden NFL 26 with an 88 overall rating.Hockenson is one of the best tight ends in the league when available and will look to make life as easy as possible for Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy, who prepares for his NFL debut.#6. David Njoku, Cleveland Browns - 89David Njoku enters Madden NFL 26 with an 89 overall rating. The veteran tight end is a physical specimen and a nightmare for opposing defenders.The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room might be confusing, but having Njoku should make it easier for whoever does become the starter.#5. Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders - 90Brock Bowers is making his first appearance in the top-five TE list after enjoying a phenomenal rookie campaign. Bowers was the Raiders' primary receiving threat last campaign.The Raiders brought in Geno Smith this offseason, and his partnership with Bowers will be something to look forward to in Madden NFL.#4. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens - 91Mark Andrews makes yet another appearance in the top five list for tight ends in Madden NFL. The Baltimore Ravens star earns the accolade for his consistency and ability on both sides of the ball.Andrews might not be the same player that he was in previous editions; however, there are some perks of catching balls from the 99-rated Lamar Jackson in Madden NFL 26.#3. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals - 92Trey McBride was a revelation in the 2024 regular season, and he built an impressive partnership with Kyler Murray. So, the promising TE makes a high appearance on the rating list.Trey McBride will start the game as a 92 overall. He's arguably the most promising tight end in the entire game.#2. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs - 93Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were one win away from being the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowl games. However, the Philadelphia Eagles were too hot to handle in Super Bowl LIX.Kelce has the consolation of being the second-highest-rated tight end in Madden 26, even though he's dropped seven points from his 99 overall rating in 25.#1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers - 98George Kittle is the highest-rated tight end in Madden 26. The San Francisco 49ers superstar swaps places with Travis Kelce at the top of the leaderboard.Kittle is the most complete tight end in the game due to his elite blocking and exquisite pass-catching ability. He'll remain Brock Purdy's primary target in the game.