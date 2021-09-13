Who is Maia Chaka? The history-maker becomes the first black woman to officiate an NFL game

Maia Chaka made history in Week 1

The opening Sunday of the 2021 NFL season saw Maia Chaka make history as she became the first black woman to officiate in an NFL game. It was a seismic sports day in the battle for equality and diversity.

It's been a long time in the making, and hopefully, the NFL will have a more diverse officiating crew. History will recognize Maia Chaka as a trailblazer. Therefore it's worth examining how Maia Chaka got here.

The NFL hired Maia Chaka in March as the new league season came to life. Chaka held experience officiating in the PAC 12 and other collegiate games.

That experience saw the NFL fast-track Chaka to the NFL's official development program. Chaka worked hard honing her craft and gaining invaluable knowledge and inside information as she strived to make it to the NFL.

Chaka told Today.com about how shocked she was when she received the call from the NFL that they were elevating her to the regular season crew: "Because I've been at it for so long, I just never thought the day would come. I just enjoyed working."

Chaka was a school teacher prior to starting her officiating career. While working in education, the new official demonstrated superb leadership and showed she can be a role model to her students.

Chaka now has the opportunity on a worldwide stage to be a role model to millions of people. The NFL is trying hard to become more diverse, and reach minority communities. Hiring Maia Chaka is a step forward, although the NFL can always do more.

We welcome Maia Chaka to the 2021 roster of game officials!



Maia makes history as the first Black woman to officiate at the @NFL level. https://t.co/1NHls98Lwi pic.twitter.com/ycOxc6Cq1t — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) March 5, 2021

Chaka knows what an honor this is. But she also is aware that it is only the start. She'll wish to officiate significant games in her career, and maybe even a Superbowl. It is an amazing achievement to get here, but the journey is not over for Maia Chaka and female officials.

