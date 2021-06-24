One Major Takeaway From Every NFL Teams' OTAs

The NFL minicamp and OTAs are over for the 2021 season and we're starting to see what certain teams are bringing to the table. Rookies are taking advantage of first impressions from coaches and second-year players learning from their first full offseason workout.

There's something we can take away from every team's minicamp.

NFL Team OTAs Takeaways

Arizona Cardinals

JJ Watt seems to be making a large impact both on and off the field. The veteran showed up willingly to voluntary OTAs with such positive energy. He's been seen engaging with teammates and getting them to be fully involved in activities.

Watt has even been interacting with his teammates off the field in a variety of events. Watt made his stamp in the Houston area and seems to be working his magic in Arizona as well.

Atlanta Falcons

CB AJ Terrell looks to be settling in to his role during Year 2. He posted an impressive 109.2 PFF grade last year but admitted to difficulties as a rookie without a legit offseason program. Like many sophomore players, Terrell is adapting well to a full offseason schedule full of OTAs.

Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson BEST PLAYS from the Baltimore Ravens training camp 🔥. CHECK IT OUT ON NFL DAILY YOUTUBE CHANNEL : https://t.co/Poy1ZAFEdV pic.twitter.com/0YxBLY5kGE — Sports.Content.23 (@SportsContent23) June 20, 2021

Baltimore struggled with their passing game last year, with no one to aid Marquise Brown as the starters. Rookies Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace have been making an impact in OTAs, giving the Ravens a talented roster of receivers.

Bateman is credited with smooth route-running and sticky hands while Wallac runs crisp routes and is a catching machine.

Buffalo Bills

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll conducted a press conference during OTAs and stated they are sticking with Zach Moss, Devin Singletary and Matt Breida as their RBs. Fans criticized and begged the team to draft a valuable RB but the team isn't worried about "balance".

"To me, stats really don't matter. What matters is being effective at the things you're asked to do when we need. So if that's to run the ball, it's to the run. If it's to pass it, it's to pass it. Balance is good if you win. It's not very good if you lose."

During OTAs, all three RBs had their share of struggles and the offense will ride the hot hand of Josh Allen's passing game.

Carolina Panthers

LT Brady Christensen has been placed all over the offensive line in OTAs to see where he fits best in the NFL. The third-round prospect from BYU made a name for himself by protecting Zach Wilson's blindside.

Instead of giving the same task to Sam Darnold, the team is instead debating placing him at guard or even RT. If he happens to leave the LT spot, it could be a big mistake and leave Darnold vulnerable.

Chicago Bears

2020 5th-round pick CB Kindle Vildor has been impressive during OTAs in red-zone situations. Desmond Trufant signed a one-year deal and is currently listed as the starter opposite Jaylon Johnson.

Vildor is catching the attention of his coaches and has experience covering larger WRs in college, making him an ideal candidate in the red-zone and downfield.

Cincinnati Bengals

Just seven months on from suffering a devastating ACL/MCL tear, QB Joe Burrow is already being seen working on his roll-outs at OTAs. Burrow assured reporters that he's still working on rehabbing and isn't at 100% yet.

Nonetheless, seeing the second-year QB comfortably maneuvering outside the pocket is a positive sign that he will be ready to compete by Week 1.

Cleveland Browns

WR Odell Beckham Jr. looks to have recovered from his injuries and is already back to his antics in OTAs. The media witnessed him attempting one-handed snags and sideline catches.

Rumors that OBJ is on his way out of Cleveland have been silenced over the last few weeks and Baker Mayfield's offense should continue its momentum from 2020.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas' LB room has some new faces but it's also crowded. Keanu Neal was brought in as a FA, Micah Parsons was drafted 12th overall, Jabril Cox in the fourth round, and then there is Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith.

Everyone has rotated through the first-team at some point in OTAs but the bigger takeaway is Keanu Neal. Assumed to be a safety, he's only been playing at LB so far. The plan is for him to play on the weakside.

Denver Broncos

The starting QB competition is still a heated battle and it's still 50/50 on who the starter is. Head coach Vic Fangio answered a question about Drew Lock getting the first crack with the starters by saying:

"It's totally 50/50. Maybe I'll flip a coin to see who takes the absolute first snap of the offseason."

Originally, the addition of Teddy Bridgewater was probably to push Drew Lock or prove he's a bust. Instead, it was a dead tie once the OTAs wrapped up.

Detroit Lions

It seems that the WR starting spots are all open to competition. GM Brad Holmes reworked the WR position and coaches state there's no true WR1 yet. To be honest, this isn't a good sign for QB Jared Goff.

Tyrell Williams and Breshard Perriman were FA additions and were expected to do plenty of snaps but neither has wowed anyone. Victor Bolden made a splash in OTAs and rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown is showing off his versatility. Anyone could honestly fill the role of the starters.

Green Bay Packers

Second-year RB AJ Dillon was thought to have had a productive rookie year but saw minimal playing time. He rarely saw any time as a receiver either. During OTAs, Dillon worked with QB Jordan Love on wheel routes.

There was success and Dillon could be used more in situations where his wheel route would be a secret weapon to get one over on a defense. Dillon should see more time in the backfield in short-yardage roles too.

Houston Texans

S Justin Reid has the trust of his coaches and the entire defensive group. Reid is possibly the best defender on the roster and also in a contract year. There are a few bright sides on the roster but Reid is taking his place as one of the captains.

It's hard to replace JJ Watt's presence, but Reid should have a career year as a leader and defender based on OTAs.

Indianapolis Colts

LT Eric Fisher was signed to the Colts as he was in the midst of recovering from a torn Achilles. Fisher was brought in to replace the retired Anthony Castonzo even though he was cut by the Chiefs after the injury.

The timetable on his injury is unknown at this point (Fisher didn't take to the field in OTAs) and Fisher might not even be 100% again once healed.

Next to Quenton Nelson on the line, Fisher should be able to play well enough to not have the spotlight on him. Many expect Carson Wentz to not quite have a rebound year until 2022.

Jacksonville Jaguars

WR Laviska Shenault Jr. emerged as a possible playmaker during OTAs. Rookie QB Trevor Lawrence should have two young playmakers as targets in Shenault and RB Travis Eteinne. Shenault is a physical receiver with capable hands and a skillset in the backfield with his speed.

Kansas City Chiefs

Most 2020 rookies are seeking redemption in 2021. COVID-19 eliminated any chance of real OTAs and training camps, giving them a disadvantage entering the season.

LB Willie Gay suffered a torn meniscus that kept him from the Super Bowl last year but is 100% healthy. He is taking full advantage of all the OTA workouts and drills to make sure he plays more than 25% of the Chiefs' defensive snaps.

Las Vegas Raiders

WR Bryan Edwards was an OTA standout last year but sort of fell flat during the season. It was due to a mixture of injuries and lack of offseason experience. Edwards seems to be starting the 2021 OTAs off the same way he did in 2020 and is a buzz on the field.

He will have to continue to showcase himself in order to find a starting role but is looking like someone Derek Carr needs to find on the field often.

Los Angeles Chargers

New offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi worked with future Hall of Fame QB Drew Brees for many years. After working with young star Justin Herbert during his OTAs, he's seeing some similarities in the two QBs. He called Herbert a "perfectionist" on and off the field.

The team around Herbert is better than he had last year and the Chargers have a chance to make a deep run in the playoffs. The pairing of Lombardi and Herbert should add some fuel to the fire.

Los Angeles Rams

QB Matthew Stafford looks to have a favorite target in WR Cooper Kupp. During OTAs, Stafford found Kupp several times for some impressive sideline catches and deep throws.

The Rams have a large WR room, but Stafford has a receiver that he hasn't had since Megatron. The duo could easily put the Rams' passing attack back in elite status.

Miami Dolphins

QB Tua Tagovailoa was under fire for throwing 5 INTs in one OTA session. While many see it as a negative, it's an improvement for this offense. In my personal opinion, Tua played it too safe last year and the offense suffered from it.

Seeing Tua taking big risks on the field during OTAs is a sign that he's willing to do what's necessary to get the offense going this time.

Minnesota Vikings

WR coach Keenan McCardell is looking like the key to the passing game. Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson were already good receivers last year but seem to be playing with a newfound flair during OTAs. That's good news for QB Kirk Cousins and the TE group that is still finding its groove.

New England Patriots

WR Jakobi Meyers served as WR1 last year mostly by default and played admirably. During OTAs this year, Meyers is looking like a true WR1. His routes were flawless and had had zero drops through six practices.

The Patriots' WRs aren't exactly superstars, but having Meyers separate himself from the pack is a major upgrade.

New Orleans Saints

The QB battle was heating up at the end of OTAs. Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill respect each other and have similar work ethics. Hill's versatility and experience may have handed him an edge but Winston has been keeping up with him during camp.

At this point, there's no clear-cut leader in the competition.

New York Giants

RB Saquon Barkley may not be cleared to fully participate in training camp until the last minute. There's a chance Barkley won't be able to be a full-time starter come Week 1 and that's not good news for the depth chart.

Out of Devonta Booker, Ryquell Armstead and Corey Clement, no one has set themselves apart from the others over the course of OTAs.

New York Jets

Rookie WR Elijah Moore slipped out of the first round due to being called an undersized receiver for the NFL. The Jets picked him up early in the second round and his OTAs have been astonishing. His coaches have said he's one of the most impressive players on either side of the ball.

Philadelphia Eagles

QB Jalen Hurts has yet to be officially named the starter for the Eagles but head coach Nick Sirianni seems won over by him. Sirianni is pleased with how the second-year QB is commanding the offense through OTAs.

"He is a relentless worker. He comes to work every single day with the intent to get better every single day. I just saw him take command of the offense and was just on it."

Pittsburgh Steelers

The secondary is a mess this year for Pittsburgh, but seventh-round DB Tre Norwood could end up playing a major role this year. The "Swiss Army Knife" has made his presence known on special teams and as a slot corner, outside corner, and safety.

He can play virtually anywhere but needs to improve off his OTAs in order to have a large role in the defense.

San Francisco 49ers

QB Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy and taking the first-team reps during OTAs. However, his job isn't safe with rookie Trey Lance impressing the team with the second-team. He's showing he can command an offense and make risky plays to his playmakers.

Garoppolo will still start Week 1 but Lance should end the season as a full-time starter.

Seattle Seahawks

Pass-rusher Darrell Taylor was a 2nd-round pick in 2020 and was unable to play due to an ankle surgery. During OTAs this year, head coach Pete Carroll seemed excited by what he saw in Taylor, his hybrid "sam" LB.

"Darrell was a real highlight. He is probably, of the guys coming back, the best-prepared guy on the football team right now. He came with a great attitude and work ethic."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rookie QB Kyle Trask is catching the eye of his coaches with his ability to find success against Tampa's elite defense. Head coach Bruce Arians said he has been thrown multiple blitzes and coverages and is able to adapt and make plays during OTAs.

Tom Brady won't lose his job to the rookie, but at least his team has a reliable backup to eventually take over.

Tennesee Titans

WR Julio Jones is the big FA signing for the Titans, even if there are risks behind it. There were concerns surrounding Jones' health but he's played well during OTAs and has taken the initiative to coach the younger WRs.

He's been seen helping his teammates on tweaking their routes and stances. Even if Julio Jones can't return to his elite status, his value is still priceless with the knowledge he can impart to others.

Washington Football Team

Isaiah Wright tho … pic.twitter.com/7gWKHcODjh — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 10, 2021

The offense seems to be leaning into their playmakers as they try to sort out their QB competition. The WRs have been practicing heavily in OTAs with screen passes, indicating the coaches aren't 100% confident in any of their QBs right now.

RB Antonio Gibson has high expectations on him as he gets more comfortable in the offense. Dyami Brown, Terry McLaurin and Isaiah Wright have been the highlights during OTAs.

Edited by Rohit Mishra