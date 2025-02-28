Malaki Starks vs. Nick Emmanwori college stats: A look at the top 2025 NFL Draft prospects’ performances

The 2025 NFL Draft safety class is one of the most comprehensive safety groups in recent memory since it combines an adequate mix of physicality, adaptability and coverage skills.

The position may not have many players who are bound to be picked in the first round, but it is led by Nick Emmanwori of South Carolina and Malaki Starks of Georgia, both of whom have the unique combination of athletic ability and instincts that could make them immediate NFL impact players.

Given this, let's examine the two players' collegiate stats before the 2025 NFL Draft, scheduled for late April.

Comparing Malaki Starks and Nick Emmanwori's college stats

Among other positive traits, Malaki Starks showed his durability in college by playing every game during his three years with the Georgia Bulldogs. What's even more astounding is that he was a starter from his freshman year in 2022 to his last season in 2024.

Starks became the Bulldogs' starting free safety as a freshman, ranking second in tackles and first in total defensive snaps. He collected 77 tackles, four tackles for loss, and one interception in 2024, bringing his three-year college total to 198 tackles and six interceptions.

Starks demonstrated during his time in Georgia that he is a versatile safety who can do just about anything. He can lineup anywhere on the football field, influence the opposition's run and pass games, chase ball rushers with exceptional tackling ability and provide excellent coverage.

Nick Emmanwori is considered as an incredibly solid safety prospect with a great tackling competence, decent playmaking abilities, and a tendency for interceptions, judging by his South Carolina collegiate records.

His 244 career tackles and six interceptions, two of which were taken for touchdowns, in college serve as a particularly noteworthy testament to this. He also enjoyed an outstanding junior season in 2024, recording four interceptions and 88 tackles.

With his listed size of 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Emmanwori is built like a linebacker, which gives him the frame to tackle blockers and the strength to get to big ball runners.

Who is projected to be selected first between Malaki Starks and Nick Emmanwori in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Malaki Starks is considered by the majority of experts as this NFL Draft class' top safety prospect due to his exceptional range, ball skills and variety in coverage abilities.

Despite having a blend of safety-linebacker skill set and being a powerful, physical player, Emmanwori may not be as skilled in coverage as Starks, which is why the former Georgia Bulldog has the edge.

