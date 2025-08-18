Malik Nabers fantasy football injury update: Will Giants WR be available for Week 1 game vs. Commanders?

Malik Nabers emerged as one of the top wide receivers in all of football last season, becoming one of the best fantasy football players in the process as well. He finished the 2024 campaign with 109 receptions for 1,204 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns, concluding the season as the WR6 in PPR (points per reception) fantasy football leagues.However, this preseason, Nabers has been dealing with various injuries that have put his status for Week 1 of the new season in doubt.Latest Malik Nabers injury newsAccording to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Nabers is dealing with a minor back injury at the current time, something that has seen him miss the past 11 days of New York Giants practice. Although no injury is good, Schefter did note that he was hearing that the situation appears to just be &quot;normal [training] camp tightness&quot;.&quot;Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers hasn’t practiced in 11 days after dealing with what multiple sources told ESPN was a minor back problem. One source characterized it as 'normal camp tightness.'&quot; Schefter wrote in a social media post to X on August 17.Furthermore, in late July, Nabers suffered a minor toe and shoulder injury at the end of the training camp portion of the Giants 2025 season preparations. As a result, it appears as though Nabers is battling through various different things ahead of the new campaign.Will Malik Nabers be ready for Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season?Nabers is extremely important to the Giants offense and will be someone that the club will be hoping is ready for Week 1 of the new season. ESPN NFL analyst Jordan Raanan provided a promising update on Nabers in an article posted to ESPN on August 17.Raanan highlighted how he has heard that the outlook is still positive for Nabers to start the season healthy and playing in Week 1 for the Giants this year, despite the various injuries.The article in full can be found using the following link.&quot;Nabers was on the sideline in uniform during parts of last Wednesday's joint practice in East Rutherford with the Jets, though he didn't participate. He appeared to be moving around well Saturday night while watching pregame warmups... Those are positive signs as he has an eye on the season opener Sept. 7 in Maryland against the Commanders.&quot; Raanan wrote.NFL injury analyst Deepak Chona provided an update and highlighted how there was a good chance that Nabers would be ready for Week 1 as well.&quot;#Giants Malik Nabers - 11 days out. Reports say back muscle strain. Likely ready Wk 1 w/o dip. Reassuring that absence is not due to lingering toe.&quot; Chona wrote.