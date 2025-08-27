Malik Nabers fantasy outlook 2025: Where should you draft Giants WR this year?

After a terrific rookie season, Malik Nabers is set to take his game to the next level in 2025. Following a tumultuous campaign regarding the starting quarterback role at MetLife Stadium, the New York Giants brought veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to mentor their project QB, former Ole Miss star Jaxson Dart.

With any of these three under center, Nabers is expected to make a lot of noise. His fantasy football outlook for 2025 looks promising, as Nabers can become one of the best players in his position if he stays on his positive trajectory.

Malik Nabers fantasy outlook and points projection

Despite playing 15 games in 2024, Malik Nabers put on a show whenever he took the field. The former LSU star wide receiver led the Giants in targets (170), receptions (109), yards receiving (1,204) and touchdown receptions (seven). Additionally, he led the team with 16 20-plus receptions and 80.3 yards per game.

Malik Nabers is in for a terrific 2025 NFL season.

Nabers finished his first professional campaign as the league's WR12 and 23rd-best overall player, according to Sportskeeda's fantasy football WR rankings. Compared to Tyreek Hill, his closest pursuer on the list, Nabers is projected to clear the Miami Dolphins' veteran with 261.3 fantasy points against 225.5.

Nabers isn't expected to rush the ball as much as Hill, but his impact in the air should elevate his game. He's projected to catch 104.78 receptions for 1,156.9 yards receiving and 6.8 touchdowns.

He ranked seventh or better among wideouts in targets, receptions and fantasy points last season, amassing 273.6 on ESPN Fantasy.

Malik Nabers ADP: Where should you draft the Giants WR?

While some have insisted that Russell Wilson might not be the type of quarterback to exploit Malik Nabers' deep running threat, the second-year player should still thrive with the former Super Bowl champion under center.

He produced big numbers with Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito throwing him the ball last season, and one can only imagine he will be even better with Wilson, Winston or Dart.

Nabers should be selected in the first two or three rounds of fantasy football drafts. The Giants have Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton in the wide receiver room, too, but Nabers should be the one getting all the attention from the quarterback and opposing defenses.

