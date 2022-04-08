Theorizing the perfect NFL Draft scenario for Malik Willis

Malik Willis is quickly climbing up most 2022 NFL Draft boards as we approach the end of April.

The Liberty product has impressed with his speed and ability to make plays by breaking out of the pocket during NFL Combine drills. His scrambling helped create 13 scoring chances in 2021.

Willis is far from a perfect prospect, though. His footwork is a self-admitted flaw that has caused him to turn the ball over in the past.

Not every NFL franchise in a position to draft a QB in the first round is a good fit given their needs and what Willis is likely able to produce in 2022. However, there is a team that would be a perfect fit if certain moves were also made by said team.

The Carolina Panthers could be the perfect NFL Draft scenario for Malik Willis

We know that the Panthers have a glaring need at QB. Sam Darnold appeared to be the answer under center for a brief moment at the beginning of the 2021 season, but he quickly revealed that he may not yet have the tools to succeed at the professional level.

The goodwill gained with the fanbase from the Darnold trade evaporated in record time. Carolina needs to do something quick to erase the failure of a gamble that never made much sense to begin with.

Luckily, it appears that the front office is aware of this. They plan on speaking with Willis, Pitt's Kenny Pickett, Ole Miss' Matt Corral, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, UNC's Sam Howell, and Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe within the next week.

Before they draft any of the aforementioned QBs, though, they need to cut ties with Darnold. They then need to focus their attention on two players: whoever they take with the No. 6 pick and whoever they sign in the interim to compete with said pick.

Carolina doesn't need to overthink this. The Panthers should sign Cam Newton to start in the interim until their ideal draft choice, Malik Willis, is ready to lead in Charlotte.

Newton is the perfect mentor for Willis.

While they differ greatly in terms of their frames (Cam Newton is six-foot-five and 245 lbs, while Malik Willis is six-foot-one, 215 lbs) and their careers at Auburn (Newton was a Heisman-winning National Championship QB while Willis attempted only 14 passes), they both offer a world of potential.

There are doubts that Willis could make enough plays in the pocket to stick as a starting NFL QB. Newton had those same doubts. But both players stood/stand out in their respective classes because they were able to move the chains by any means necessary.

The Panthers need to ditch Darnold, re-sign Newton, and bring on Malik Willis with the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and embrace the unique traits both bring to the QB position.

