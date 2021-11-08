ManningCast curse strikes again: Bills lose in Week 9 after QB Josh Allen appeared on show last Monday

The Buffalo Bills were expected to pick up an easy win Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Yet somehow, the Jaguars came out victorious by a final score of 9-6.

So what happened? An easy explanation is that Josh Allen threw two interceptions and the Bills had trouble moving the ball all game. But what if a curse is to blame? Specifically, the ManningCast curse.

What is the ManningCast curse?

Josh Allen appeared on ManningCast this past week. For those unaware, that is the ESPN2 broadcast of Monday Night Football that features Peyton and Eli Manning calling the game with guests.

Allen's team losing seems to be the continuation of a true curse that seems to grip those who appear on the show.

It all began in Week 1 when Travis Kelce and Russell Wilson were guests. The following week, both of their teams lost.

The curse then continued with Rob Gronkowski, Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady. But Allen was the one who could have brought an end to it all with an easy opponent in the Jaguars.

He could not do that and the Bills now have serious problems after losing to the lowly Jaguars while failing to score a touchdown. To be fair, the Bills defense has nothing to worry about after the loss.

Urban Meyer's team also deserves some credit for this impressive win. Allen was sacked four times and the Bills could get nothing going in the running game. Jacksonville's Josh Allen also had an immense game with a sack and an interception as he harassed the other Allen all day long.

Matt Parrino @MattParrino No Bills player or coach will ever appear on the Manningcast again. Ever. No Bills player or coach will ever appear on the Manningcast again. Ever.

So is this all due to a curse? Sean McDermott certainly won't accept that explanation after seeing the performance his offense put up on Sunday.

While this is in jest, other players may have to avoid ManningCast moving forward if they want to win the following week. Maybe the Manning brothers can fully dive into the storyline as well and see if anyone is brave enough to try to beat the curse.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Curse aside, ManningCast has been an overwhelming success. The two brothers have always been entertaining and ESPN has found the perfect way to broadcast a game in a unique manner.

Edited by Piyush Bisht