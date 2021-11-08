Manningcast curse so far: Tom Brady, Josh Allen among victims of Monday Night Football broadcast

Manningcast claimed its latest victim in Josh Allen this week after downing Tom Brady last week. Manningcast has become wildly popular among NFL fans, with the Manning brothers, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, as hosts. The show involves a number of guests who feature alongside the Manning brothers, including retired players like Michael Strahan and other people popular in culture like Jon Stewart.

It also involves active NFL players like Josh Allen and Tom Brady, and that is where things become ominous.

What is the Manningcast Curse?

The Manningcast Curse refers to the active players who appear on the show in one week and fail to win the next NFL game. As the show wants to draw in as many viewers as possible, it chooses some of the most popular NFL players to talk about the Monday Night Football game.

But every time a player has appeared on Manningcast, in their next match their team has lost, even when favored to win. Last week, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers failed to overcome the New Orleans Saints. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills lost to the heavily unfancied Jacksonville Jaguars this week.

The list goes on...

Who are the victims of Manningcast curse?

StatMuse @statmuse The Manning Curse: Players are 0-6 after appearing on the ManningCast this season.



— Kelce on Week 1, lost Week 2

— Russ on Week 1, lost Week 2

— Gronk on Week 2, lost Week 3

— Stafford on Week 3, lost Week 4

— Brady on Week 7, lost Week 8

— Josh Allen on Week 8, lost Week 9 The Manning Curse: Players are 0-6 after appearing on the ManningCast this season.— Kelce on Week 1, lost Week 2— Russ on Week 1, lost Week 2— Gronk on Week 2, lost Week 3— Stafford on Week 3, lost Week 4— Brady on Week 7, lost Week 8— Josh Allen on Week 8, lost Week 9 https://t.co/NLKxqsxXmG

Russell Wilson appeared on the first week of Manningcast. The Seattle Seahawks lost 33-30 to the Tennessee Titans the following week.

Joining him in the first week was Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs also lost in their subsequent game 36-35 to the Baltimore Ravens.

While they were losing their games, Rob Gronkowski was with the Manning brothers talking his best game. But that did not translate onto the field next week as the Buccaneers lost 34-24 to the Los Angeles Rams.

The victorious Matthew Stafford was a guest for Manningcast that week, but the following week he and the Los Angeles Rams lost 37-20 to the Arizona Cardinals.

Surely, if there was one person who could rise above an NFL curse, you would have thought it would be Brady. After all, that is what Brady does; he wins. But just as Gronkowski's appearance on Manningcast gave the Buccaneers their first loss, Brady's appearance on Manningcast doomed the Buccaneers to a 36-27 loss to the Saints in the next game.

Josh Allen was primed to break the curse. The Buffalo Bills were 5-2 entering this game and were huge favorites to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, who had won their only match against the woebegone Miami Dolphins. Instead, the Manningcast curse claimed its latest victim as Allen and the Bills lost 6-9 to the Jaguars.

Michael DiRocco @ESPNdirocco Per @ESPNStatsInfo , the Jaguars' 9-6 victory over Buffalo is the biggest upset in franchise history. The Bills were 15.5-point favorites on Sunday. The previous mark: The Jaguars'30-27 victory over the 14-point favorite Broncos in the 1996 AFC Divisional playoff game. Per @ESPNStatsInfo, the Jaguars' 9-6 victory over Buffalo is the biggest upset in franchise history. The Bills were 15.5-point favorites on Sunday. The previous mark: The Jaguars'30-27 victory over the 14-point favorite Broncos in the 1996 AFC Divisional playoff game.

We will see a pause as Manningcast is not on the schedule for this week's Monday Night Football. But we will surely be keeping an eye out on the curse and whether it can claim its latest victim.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar