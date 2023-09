ManningCast schedule 2023: Where and when to catch Eli and Peyton Manning in action 

The eagerly-awaited ManningCast is back for the third season in a row. The show will star iconic NFL quarterbacks and brothers, Eli and Peyton Manning, covering the games on Monday Night Football with an alternative broadcast.

The duo will break down the MNF matchups live along with special guests for each of the 10 episodes in 2023.

List of ManningCast episodes for 2023

Week 1: Bills vs. Jets (September 11)

Week 4: Seahawks vs. Giants (October 2)

Week 5: Packers vs. Raiders (October 9)

Week 7: 49ers vs. Vikings (October 23)

Week 9: Chargers vs. Jets (November 6)

Week 10: Broncos vs. Bills (November 13)

Week 11: Eagles vs. Chiefs (November 20)

Week 13: Bengals vs. Jaguars (December 4)

Week 15: Chiefs vs. Patriots (December 18)

Wild Card Weekend: TBD vs. TBD (January 15, 2024)

How to watch ManningCast with Eli and Peyton Manning?

Fans can watch ManningCast on ESPN2 and WatchESPN. Those who prefer to stream the show can catch the two Super Bowl-winning brothers on ESPN+.

Monday Night Football schedule for 2023 NFL season

Here's a look at all the games that will be played on Monday Night Football for the 2023 NFL season:

Week 1, September 11 – Bills @ Jets

Week 2, September 18 – Saints @ Panthers; Browns @ Steelers

Week 3, September 25 – Eagles @ Bucs; Rams @ Bengals

Week 4, October 2 – Seahawks @ Giants

Week 5, October 9 – Packers @ Raiders

Week 6, October 16 – Cowboys @ Chargers

Week 7, October 23 – 49ers @ Vikings

Week 8, October 30 – Raiders @ Lions

Week 9, November 6 – Chargers @ Jets

Week 10, November 13 – Broncos @ Bills

Week 11, November20 – Eagles @ Chiefs

Week 12, November 27 – Bears @ Vikings

Week 13, December 4 – Bengals @ Jags

Week 14, December 11 – Titans @ Dolphins; Packers @ Giants

Week 15, December 18 – Chiefs @ Patriots

Week 16, December25 – Ravens @ 49ers

Week 17, December 30 – Lions @ Cowboys

Week 18 – January 6, 2024 – DOUBLEHEADER