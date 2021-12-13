Is there a Manningcast today for Week 14 Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals MNF clash?

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals are set to do battle in primetime tonight. With so much on the line tonight, the game itself should give plenty of reason to tune in.

However, those who need an extra reason are trying to find out if there will be a Manningcast tonight. Unfortunately, information on the subject is not as clear-cut as other NFL broadcasts this season.

Here's what we know.

Will there be a Manningcast for the Rams-Cardinals game?

According to Draft Kings, the Manning brothers will not be sitting down for a football game until at least Week 17. As such, there will be no Manningcast tonight.

The only broadcast available will be the normal game on ESPN with Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese, and Lisa Salters.

The lack of a Manningcast tonight is a bummer for many fans who have enjoyed the breath of fresh air the program has brought to an otherwise tried-and-true but repetitive style every other program follows.

However, with the Rams and Cardinals matchup, the game still offers plenty of entertainment value.

Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat I’m terrified by how much I love the Cardinals tonight. I don’t get this game whatsoever. The Cardinals are way better than the Rams I’m terrified by how much I love the Cardinals tonight. I don’t get this game whatsoever. The Cardinals are way better than the Rams

Both are quality teams with plenty to play for. The Cardinals are desperately trying to hold onto the only seed with a bye.

With the Packers on their heels and having beaten them earlier this season, the Packers could pass the Cardinals with a Rams win.

The Rams, meanwhile, are attempting to get on a winstreak for the first time since October. They defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars last week but lost three consecutive games prior.

The Rams also lost the first matchup against the Cardinals earlier this season.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Rams placed OT Rob Havenstein and DB Dont’e Deayon on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Rams placed OT Rob Havenstein and DB Dont’e Deayon on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

That said, the Rams' roster is noticeably different. Since the game against the Cardinals earlier this season, the Rams have picked up Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr.

Could the improved pass rush create new opportunities for the Rams? Odell Beckham Jr.'s addition would have been seen as more of an addition than a replacement if not for Robert Woods' season-ending injury.

That said, in December and within range of the playoffs, the Cardinals are entering no-man's land. The Cardinals have never been a conference leader like this in the Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury era.

Will the pressure begin to catch up to them in this contest? Will the Rams be able to adjust to what they saw in the Cardinals' first game?

The Rams are the underdogs, but far from being written off. Who will win?

