Marcus Mariota Waiver Wire Week 3: Should you add Commanders QB? Fantasy outlook and projections explored

Trouble seems to be lingering in paradise, and veteran Marcus Mariota could capitalize. The Washington Commanders risk being without their starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels, for Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Daniels is considered day-to-day after a knee injury he sustained late in the primetime game against the Green Bay Packers. The injury isn't thought to be too serious, but it has indeed raised questions surrounding the fantasy football potential of Daniels and Mariota for Week 3. Mariota is on a one-year deal worth $8 million for this season.

Let's dive into Marcus Mariota's fantasy football projections for this week in light of the latest developments in Washington.

Marcus Mariota fantasy outlook and projections

NFL: Washington Commanders Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Marcus Mariota's entire fantasy outlook hinges on how Jayden Daniels heals ahead of gameday. Head coach Dan Quinn alluded to another update on Wednesday, which could provide more clarity on Mariota's outlook for the weekend.

If Mariota starts, he has some value to add in fantasy leagues. He'll be playing in a loaded offense run by offensive genius Kliff Kingsbury. Next to him in the backfield will be Jacory Croskey-Merritt, filling in for the injured Austin Ekeler. Additionally, the veteran quarterback will have a lethal combination of Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin and Zach Ertz next to a powerful offensive line.

Mariota is unlikely to feature as a big-time playmaker, though, as he lacks flash. This will lower his fantasy ceiling, as he'll probably be used as a game manager. Croskey-Merritt, on the other hand, could benefit from this, as Washington could lean more on the run game.

A game plan where the veteran quarterback throws less will naturally impact the receiving corps as well.

Marcus Mariota Waiver Wire Week 3: Should you add Commanders QB?

If you are in desperate need of quarterback production, closely monitor Jayden Daniels's injury status as the week progresses to see if Marcus Mariota will start.

The Raiders aren't particularly strong against quarterbacks in fantasy football, providing Mariota with some potential upside. He brings a lot of experience to the position and could be motivated due to playing on a one-year deal.

If Wednesday doesn't provide clarity on Daniels's situation, keep other quarterback options in mind as you monitor Mariota's status. Minnesota Vikings backup Carson Wentz and Cincinnati Bengals QB2 Jake Browning are worth keeping an eye on.

About the author Nicolaas Ackermann I'm a passionate writer and editor with almost a decade worth of experience. I love the NFL, which I've been following for the past decade. I'm a die-hard Rams fan and proud editor of Sportskeeda. Know More

