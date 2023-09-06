Mark Andrews Fantasy Outlook: Is Ravens TE a good pick for Fantasy Football in 2023?

Mark Andrews is one of the most reliable tight ends in football. There is a pretty wide gap between the tier he resides in and the one below it, which makes him a pretty good fantasy pick most years. Will that be the case once again in 2023?

Is Mark Andrews going to be good in fantasy again?

Mark Andrews' fantasy outlook in 2023

Mark Andrews is often considered the second-best tight end in football. That's not disrespectful at all, since there is no one on Travis Kelce's level. For Andrews to come in second is actually high praise, and it usually leads to him being drafted pretty highly.

That is once again going to be the case again for the Baltimore Ravens tight end, but there is one thing that has to be considered. For the first time in a while, there are other legitimate threats in the passing game.

Similarly to how Kelce is the only viable player in the Kansas City Chiefs offense, Andrews was that for the Ravens. Now, he has to contend with Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham Jr. He'll probably remain the top target, but there are now two others who will get volume.

That doesn't likely put much of a damper on his overall production, but his weekly averages could go down simply due to the fact that there are more mouths to feed this season than ever before.

Is Mark Andrews a good pick in fantasy football?

Due to the position he plays, Mark Andrews is a very good pick in fantasy football. He's not Travis Kelce, but he will be much better than most of his other counterparts. Tight end is the most shallow and fickle position in football.

As such, having Andrews gives you positional advantages. Other than Kelce, it's arguable that no other tight end will be as good as Andrews. That unfortunately drives up his ADP, but he remains a good pick.

He's reliable, as he usually scores a consistent amount each week. He is and has been Lamar Jackson's favorite and most dependable target over the last few years. Even with Beckham and Flowers, he's still going to remain the top target in all likelihood.

It's hard to overdraft the second-best player in the weakest position in fantasy football, so most places he gets drafted will be fine. He's a good pick, which makes it difficult to take him too early. Regardless, he won't play so poorly that his draft status looks bad.

Where should you take Mark Andrews in fantasy football?

For the most part, even after his brief injury scare, Travis Kelce is still going in the first round. At the very latest, he's slipping into the earliest picks of round two. That means, by the time the 11th pick rolls around, Andrews is the clear top tight end available.

That pushes his ADP up. It's currently 28 overall, which could get higher as more drafts are completed. That puts him in the third round, which would be a fortunate placement for him to fall to.

Andrews should be selected in the late second round or later. Even though there is extreme positional advantage here, there are good wide receivers and running backs available in round two and even round three that could be better or more useful for your fantasy team.

There are two strategies for fantasy when it comes to tight ends, and it's either to try and get the best ones or wait for a mediocre one with a very late pick. If you choose the former and don't get Kelce, look for Andrews in round two.