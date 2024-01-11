Mark Andrews Injury Update: Latest on Ravens TE ahead of playoffs

Tight end Mark Andrews is expected to play for the Baltimore Ravens again during the postseason; as thus far, no complications have been reported.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh provided a revision on Andrews' recovery from an ankle injury sustained in November 2023.

Regarding the All-Pro TE's injury, Harbaugh said:

"I haven't heard of any setbacks. From what I've heard, it appears that he is on pace. He may be a bit ahead of schedule, though I'm not sure if that's actually accurate to say. But I've seen him working there, and he seems really in great spirits, so we have hope.”

Although it was initially thought that Mark Andrews' injury would be season-ending, Harbaugh has given fans hope that the tight end may make a comeback in the postseason:

"It will take all we have to get to the point where we're still playing when he returns," Harbaugh said.

The Ravens won't be in action again until the divisional round of the playoffs, which is one more week after this week's Wild Card round. Baltimore obtained a first-round bye in the playoffs since they were able to secure the top seed in the AFC. This has given Andrews more time to rehabilitate.

What happened to Mark Andrews?

The Baltimore Ravens tight end hurt his ankle ligament during the team's 34-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11.

After Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson hit Andrews with a hip-drop tackle, the player sustained an ankle injury. On the Ravens' opening offensive drive of the game, the perennial Pro Bowl tight end was hurt just short of the end zone. He was given a quick examination in the medical room after leaving the field. He was later seen entering the locker room.

Andrews was placed on the Ravens' injured reserve following surgery. A few days after Andrews' injury, John Harbaugh said the player would likely miss the remainder of the season, while he was cautiously optimistic that Andrews would be able to play again eventually.

When will Mark Andrews return?

Harbaugh added that he is not discounting the chance that tight end Mark Andrews will make a comeback this season.

To end the regular season, Andrews has already missed six games in a row. But if the Ravens go deep into the playoffs, there appears to be at least some chance of getting him back on the field.

In the playoffs, the Ravens have already secured a first-round bye and home-field advantage; their opening game is scheduled for Jan. 20 or Jan. 21.

Despite the lack of an official return date, there is hope that Andrews may play again this season, particularly if Baltimore advances past the divisional round of the playoffs.