Mark Ingram II net worth: How much is the new Fox Sports analyst worth in 2023?

There were rumors that one illustrious New Orleans Saints running back might take the spot of another on FOX Sports. On July 6, Mark Ingram officially replaced Reggie Bush on Big Noon Kickoff.

Bush is being replaced by Ingram for the second time. After Bush was dealt to the Miami Dolphins, Ingram was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the 2011 draft and replaced him in the team's running back mix.

Ingram II declared, "I'm thrilled to join FOX Sports and BIG NOON KICKOFF. I'm ready for the fall, and I can't wait to feel the energy and excitement every Saturday, along with some of the most talented and entertaining names in our sport, at the biggest college football games."

Rob Stone, who is still the host, and analysts Matt Leinart, Brady Quinn, and Urban Meyer will now collaborate with Ingram.

Over the course of his 12-year career, Ingram earned more than $32.5 million, and his estimated net worth in 2023 is $12 million. He gained the bulk of his worth while playing in the NFL.

Which NFL teams did Mark Ingram II play for?

In his last two seasons as the starting running back for his high school football team, Mark Ingram rushed for 2,546 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Ingram won the Heisman Trophy in 2009, making him the first player from Alabama to do it. He carried for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns throughout that Heisman Trophy-winning season. In addition, he contributed to Alabama's national championship victory that season with 32 catches for 334 yards and three touchdowns. Over the course of three years with the Crimson Tide, he carried for 3,261 yards and 42 touchdowns.

Ingram was chosen by the New Orleans Saints with the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, the same selection the New York Giants used to choose his father, Mark Ingram Sr., 24 years earlier.

With 6,500 running yards and 52 rushing touchdowns, Mark Ingram leads New Orleans in both categories.

He has accumulated 10,236 total yards and 75 total touchdowns throughout the course of his 12 NFL seasons. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and has also played for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

Although Mark Ingram hasn't formally declared his departure from the NFL, it is almost certain that the former Heisman Trophy winner has already played his final game in the league given his age and the demands of the RB position.

