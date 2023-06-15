Who is Michael Sam's ex-boyfriend Vito Cammisano? All about former Rams DL's personal life

Michael Sam and Vito Cammisano were among America's most visible couples in 2014.

Sam is the first openly gay NFL draftee, proposed to Vito in a profoundly personal gathering. It was the culmination of a stunning couple of months for him, as he was living his dream both on and off the field.

However, a few months after the proposal, Sam and Cammisano called it quits. That marked the end of their super-public relationship, and we've hardly seen Vito in the news since.

In this article, we look at Michael Sam's ex-boyfriend, Vito Cammisano, showcasing all we know about his and Sam's life. So without further ado, let's get to the gist:

People @people Congratulations to Michael Sam and Vito Cammisano on their engagement! peoplem.ag/amFjDKV http://t.co/StNaZSJENu Congratulations to Michael Sam and Vito Cammisano on their engagement! peoplem.ag/amFjDKV http://t.co/StNaZSJENu

Who is Vito Cammisano?

Vito Cammisano is a former university swimmer and a member of a known mob family in the Midwest. He's the grandson of William "Willie the Rat" Cammisano and the son of Gerlamo "Jerry" Cammisano. We won't showcase the gory reason why his granddad was known as Willie the Rat.

Thankfully, Vito did not carry on with his family's underground business but instead chose a different path for himself. He's a former University of Missouri swimmer who swam for the school with distinction.

Vito met Michael Sam during their time as students in Missouri, and they started their relationship while in college. Sam was openly gay in college, and Cammisano was always there to ride by him during the difficult times ahead of the former's draft into the NFL.

What is Michael Sam doing these days?

Despite early projections that he would be either a late third or early fourth-round pick in the 2014 NFL draft, Michael Sam barely got drafted on day three.

It's likely due to his less-than-stellar performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. Those lowered expectations about whether he would be taken in the draft, as he was considered too small to play defensive end and too slow to play outside linebacker. Sam was eventually drafted by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round, becoming the first publicly gay player to be picked in the NFL.

Sam was decent at college, but unfortunately, his talent could not translate to the NFL. He never played a single game in the NFL and was out of the league before he even partook a fair game.

These days, Michael Sam is enjoying his professional football career in Europe, as he plays for the Barcelona Dragons of the European League of Football. He initially signed with them in 2022 as the assistant defensive line coach but later earned a roster spot on the franchise. He still makes appearances for the Dragons.

