NFL trade deadline: Latest rumors on Marlon Mack

Marlon Mack is a running back who can still help many teams ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline. Mack has gone two years without getting a real opportunity to shine.

In 2020, he tore his Achilles after one game and missed the rest of the season. This season, breakout star Jonathan Taylor has become a workhorse back while Nyheim Hines handles the pass-catching job.

Marlon Mack requested a trade on September 30 from the Indianapolis Colts. The trade deadline will be the Colts' best opportunity to find a good deal to move him.

Ahead of the 4 p.m. EST deadline, what's the latest on Mack's trade status?

Latest NFL trade rumors on Marlon Mack

According to Ryan Gaydos of Fox Sports, the Colts haven't received the offers they were expecting for Mack's services. Mack does have interest from a couple of teams, however.

Most notably, the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens have an interest in a trade. The Chiefs are waiting for Clyde Edwards-Helaire to return from an MCL sprain suffered in Week 5.

Edwards-Helaire, Marlon Mack, and Darrel Williams are a solid trio on paper.

The Ravens have played Le'Veon Bell, Latavius Murray, Ty'Son Williams, and Devonta Freeman this season. Due to the number of running backs on their roster already, the Ravens don't need Mack.

One team that does need Mack is divisional rival Tennessee Titans.

Adam Koffler @AdamKoffler



Adam Koffler @AdamKoffler

Marlon Mack to the Titans, bank on it

A lot of weird replies to this tweet, why would the Colts care if Marlon Mack goes to a division rival as long as the compensation makes sense? It's not as if Mack is single-handedly winning the Titans football games

The Titans lost MVP candidate Derrick Henry for the rest of the season on Monday due to a foot injury. Mack proved he's a workhorse running back in 2018 and 2019 when he had 195 and 247 respective carries.

He averaged 4.7 and 4.4 yards per carry in those seasons and ran for 1,091 yards in 2019.

Marlon Mack can help whatever team he plays on

Whoever trades for Marlon Mack will get a contributor on day one at running back. Mack is incredibly patient and plays similarly to how Bell plays for the Ravens.

Mack is strong and can break tackles for being just 210 pounds.

On Monday, the Colts activated running back Deon Johnson onto the active roster. This has led to speculation that the Colts are going to move on from Mack.

Indianapolis Colts @Colts We have elevated RB Deon Jackson and S Josh Jones to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.



We have also placed DE Tyquan Lewis on IR and released QB Brett Hundley. We have elevated RB Deon Jackson and S Josh Jones to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. We have also placed DE Tyquan Lewis on IR and released QB Brett Hundley.

Mack is just 25-years-old and has a career average of 4.4 yards per attempt. He doesn't offer much in the receiving game but makes up for it by running hard and breaking tackles on every run.

The Colts would be fine without Mack, but he would be happier and get more opportunities if he gets traded elsewhere. The Colts have until 4 p.m. to make a decision.

Edited by LeRon Haire