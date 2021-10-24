3 teams that should look to trade for Colts RB Marlon Mack

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack is one of the best players available before the NFL trade deadline.

The Colts are actively looking to move Marlon Mack, who has had a diminished role this season. He is still capable of being a lead running back for the right team but just doesn't fit in with the Colts' plans at the moment.

Marlon Mack is now the third running back on the depth chart for the Colts after the emergence of Jonathan Taylor and the receiving skills of Nyheim Hines. Marlon Mack played only one game last season but rushed for almost 2,000 yards combined in the 2018 and 2019 campaigns. He is hoping to find more playing time with a new team at the NFL trade deadline.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson #Panthers, I'm told the #Chiefs #49ers &/t #Saints are among teams that made preliminary inquiries for #Colts RB Marlon Mack over the last few weeks. Any teams potentially dealing for Mack would acquire his 2021 base salary of $1M fully guaranteed (prorated), per league source. I'm told the #Chiefs, #Panthers, #49ers &/t #Saints are among teams that made preliminary inquiries for #Colts RB Marlon Mack over the last few weeks. Any teams potentially dealing for Mack would acquire his 2021 base salary of $1M fully guaranteed (prorated), per league source.

NFL Trade Deadline: 3 Landing spots for Marlon Mack

#1 - Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly shown interest in Marlon Mack. Their starting running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, is currently out with an injury, but even when he's healthy, the Chiefs could use some help in the rushing attack. Marlon Mack brings a different style of rusher that the Chiefs are missing and could split time with CEH when he returns.

Ryan McDowell @RyanMc23 In his first game ever, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was given 6 carries inside the 5-yard line. He lost yardage and failed to score a TD.In the 17 games since, he's earned just three more carries inside the 5, scoring once. In his first game ever, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was given 6 carries inside the 5-yard line. He lost yardage and failed to score a TD.In the 17 games since, he's earned just three more carries inside the 5, scoring once.

The Chiefs throw the ball more than any other team in the NFL. Marlon Mack would help them balance their attack and ultimately make their offense more dangerous. He also had success as a receiver out of the backfield before losing those duties with the Colts.

#2 - Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers currently rank 7th in the NFL with 282.8 passing yards per game. They rank 22nd in rushing with just 94.7 yards per game.

Austin Ekeler is an excellent receiver out of the backfield but leaves more to be desired as a traditional running back. In tandem with Ekeler, Marlon Mack could help take some of the pressure off Justin Herbert by improving the rushing attack.

#3 - San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers offense is at their best when they can dominate with their ground game. They have not been able to do that this season since losing Raheem Mostert to injury.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan's scheme always produces solid results in the rushing game but being ranked 12th isn't good enough for their style of play. Adding Marlon Mack could help them get back to their trademark style.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar