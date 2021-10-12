NFL Rumors: Chiefs could trade for Marlon Mack

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts are coming off tough primetime losses. The Chiefs lost in their own building in convincing fashion, and the Colts saw their record drop to 1-4 after completely unraveling on Monday Night Football. However, one team is looking to buy, and the other could be looking to sell. Should the Chiefs make a move for Marlon Mack?

Why the Chiefs should target Marlon Mack immediately

The Chiefs are in last place in the AFC West after five weeks. If something doesn't change quickly, the team will lose the division for the first time since Denver was in the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, their budding star Clyde Edwards-Helaire is dealing with an injury, and his availability could be limited throughout the season.

Big Cat @BarstoolBigCat Big Cat's 2-3 NFL Power Rankings1. Kansas City Chiefs (2-3)

2. San Francisco 49ers (2-3)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-3)

4. Seattle Seahawks (2-3)

5. Minnesota Vikings (2-3)

6. Philadelphia Eagles (2-3)

7. New England Patriots (2-3)

8. WFT (2-3)

It is clear the Chiefs need to make a move, and Marlon Mack could help steady the ship for a bargain. The Colts are processing their season hopes after getting knocked out of the playoffs in terms of history. At the same time, their running back room is filled to the brim with talent. Marlon Mack is currently collecting dust as a third-string running back and has value to give.

In 2018 and 2019, Marlon Mack had two incredible seasons. The running back rushed for 908 yards and nine touchdowns in 2018. In 2019, Mack rushed for 1091 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2020, Mack suffered a torn Achilles and missed the season after only four rushing attempts. This season, Mack has been replaced by Jonathan Taylor, who had a 1000-yard season in relief of Mack in 2020.

Marlon Mack has also asked for a trade from the Colts. Between the Colts' overload at the position, their rapidly dwindling hopes, and the player's request for a trade, it only makes sense for the Colts to move on from the running back.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are sorely hoping for a boost after falling below .500 yet again in 2021. If the Chiefs move this week, they may be able to swoop in and give the Colts a deal at their weakest moment. They will be getting ahead of the other teams hoping to make a move on the team once they get closer to the trade deadline.

By being early, the Chiefs could get ahead of the competition and potentially give the first offer. Considering their record at the moment, they may be able to fool the Colts into thinking the prospective draft picks will be worth more than they will end up being. Basically, the sooner the Chiefs act, the cheaper the price could be.

