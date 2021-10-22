NFL trade deadline: 3 best fits for Colts RB Marlon Mack

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack has been a trade candidate for quite some time. The Colts have Johnathan Taylor and Nyheim Heins in the backfield, leaving Mack the odd man out.

Both Mack and the Colts would be better served if they parted ways before the NFL trade deadline. But where would the running back have the best chance of succeeding? Here are three teams where Mack would fit best:

NFL trade deadline: 3 perfect fits for Marlon Mack

#1 - Cleveland Browns

Injuries have stained the Cleveland Browns' backfield in the last couple of weeks. Kareem Hunt is out for at least four weeks and Nick Chubb is also nursing an injury.

The Browns entered the season with two franchise running backs, showing how important the run game is to their offense. The Browns' running back room requires an instant fix.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Browns ruled out RB Nick Chubb for Sunday vs. Arizona. Browns ruled out RB Nick Chubb for Sunday vs. Arizona.

Marlon Mack could slide in rather quickly and act as the starting running back until Chubb and Hunt return. He could serve as a swing running back once either returns from injury.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Browns’ RB Kareem Hunt is is out at least three weeks with the calf injured he suffered Sunday, per source. “Hopefully not much longer then that but we will see,” said source. Browns’ RB Kareem Hunt is is out at least three weeks with the calf injured he suffered Sunday, per source. “Hopefully not much longer then that but we will see,” said source.

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs' injury and poor form have severely hampered the Raiders' running game this season. The Raiders need some juice at running back. Adding Marlon Mack could spark the Raiders' running game and give Jacobs time to fully recover.

#3 - Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers have their work cut out after losing three in a row. The injury to Christian McCaffrey has only compounded their issues further.

While the Panthers cannot do anything about the three losses, they can mitigate the loss of McCaffrey by trading for Mack. The Colts running back would be an excellent short-term replacement for McCaffrey.

Per CBS Sports, McCaffrey isn't expected to be back until Week 9. So Mack could get a couple of weeks to lead the running game before McCaffery returns. Once CMC is back healthy, Mack can become the backup running back and take the load off MaCaffrey.

Not only will Mack help keep the Panthers' running game afloat until McCaffery's return, he will also reduce the team's dependency on their star running back.

