Marquez Valdes-Scantling salary: How much does Chiefs WR earn in Kansas City?

Marquez Valdes-Scantling grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons on Monday Night Football. The Kansas City Chiefs wideout dropped a potential game-winning catch in the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs eventually lost the Week 11 contest 21-17 but they still remained at the top of the AFC West. Kansas City now has a 7-3 record heading into its Week 12 clash against the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, following his crucial drop against the Eagles, fans were curious to learn more about Valde-Scantling's contract details and earnings.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

As per Spotrac, Valdes-Scantling signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Chiefs in 2022. The deal included a $6 million signing bonus and $15 million in guaranteed money.

In 2023, Valdes-Scantling is set to earn a base salary of $8.56 million and a workout bonus of $100,000. He will carry a cap hit of $11 million and a dead cap value of $12,660,000.

Valdes-Scantling is currently in his second season with the Chiefs. As things stand, his contract with Kansas City will expire after the 2024 season.

A look at Marquez Valdes-Scantling's stats in the 2023 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling

Marquez Valdes-Scantling hasn't had a consistent run for the Kansas City Chiefs this season. The receiver has recorded 249 yards and one touchdown on 14 receptions, despite featuring in all 10 games so far.

His only touchdown of the season came against the Los Angeles Chargers in October. Hence, it's safe to say that he hasn't been able to make much of an impact during the regular season for a team that is looking to defend its Super Bowl crown.

Last season, Valdes-Scantling posted 687 yards on 42 receptions and scored two touchdowns. He also recorded 122 yards and two receiving touchdowns in the postseason to help the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

Valdes-Scantling was picked by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL draft. He signed a four-year, $2,677,553 rookie contract with the Packers before joining the Chiefs in 2022.