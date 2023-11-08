Marquise Brown vs Christian Kirk: Who to start in Week 10?

Both Marquise Brown and Christian Kirk have exceeded the expectations of their teams and fantasy football owners too so far in 2023.

Both wide receivers are with their second teams. Brown was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens before being traded to the Arizona Cardinals, Meanwhile, Kirk was drafted by Arizona before signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 free agency.

The duo have been excellent in 2023, and are leaving their fantasy football managers with headaches regarding who they should start in Week 10.

Is Marquise Brown a good fantasy option in Week 10?

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown has been one of the surprise stories in fantasy football this season. Many expected Brown to regress as he headed into the year with Joshua Dobbs as his quarterback, with Kyler Murray recovering from an ACL tear suffered in 2022.

Dobbs was excellent, however, and got a trade to the Minnesota Vikings before the deadline as a result. Brown is WR20 in PPR formats, with 112.9 points this year. He's averaging 12.5 points per game with 440 yards and four touchdowns.

In Week 10, the Cardinals are expected to start Murray on his return from injury, and he already has an outstanding connection with Brown.

During the first six games of 2022, the Cardinals had DeAndre Hopkins suspended meaning Brown was the top wideout for Arizona. In that span, he was WR5 in fantasy football, sandwiched between Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase.

Brown and Murray will look to rekindle that connection in Week 10 when they host the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons as the 11th best defense against wide receivers in 2023, allowing an average of 31.01 to the position.

Is Christian Kirk a good fantasy option in Week 10?

Many NFL fans and analysts expected Jacksonville Jaguars WR Christian Kirk to be relegated to WR2 after Calvin Ridley's suspension ended prior to the season.

However, Kirk has continued to build on his solid 2022 campaign with QB Trevor Lawrence, ranking as WR21 in PPR scoring. He has amassed 111.6 total points, averaging 14 per game. Meanwhile, Ridley is trailing him in all major receiving categories as Lawrence still prefers throwing the ball Kirk's way.

In Week 10, the Jaguars come back from their bye week to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Despite the 49ers being loaded on offense, their secondary has struggled at times in 2023, having allowed the third-most fantasy points to WRs (40.30 per game).

Marquise Brown vs Christian Kirk: Who to start in Week 10?

If you own both Marquise Brown and Christian Kirk in fantasy football, use Sportskeeda's start/sit analyzer to help you decide who to start in Week 10.

Our analyzer says you should start Christian Kirk over Marquise Brown in Week 10. Kirk has a more favorable matchup than Brown this week, and there are still question marks as to how healthy Kyler Murray will be if he starts this week.

