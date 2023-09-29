Marquise Brown injury update: Latest on Cardinals WR for fantasy football Week 4

Marquise Brown has got off to a fairly decent start in the 2023 NFL season. The Arizona Cardinals wideout has recorded 143 yards and two touchdowns on 14 receptions across three games.

Brown has a knack for catching touchdowns and is quite a popular pick among fantasy football fans. However, the receiver has been dealing with a thumb injury this week, which has put some doubt over his availability to play in Week 4.

Marquise Brown injury update

Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown

Brown is currently listed as questionable on the Arizona Cardinals roster. He popped up on the team's injury report card due to an issue with his thumb.

Interestingly, Brown was not on the injury report list Wednesday. However, he was a limited participant Thursday. Hence, there are suggestions that the receiver might have picked up his thumb injury in practice this week.

Since Brown is on Arizona's injury report card, fantasy fans should avoid picking him for Week 4. His status Friday should be monitored before making a final decision.

Brown has already racked up 29.2 fantasy points this season. He is averaging 9.7 FPPG heading into Week 4.

The receiver has been putting in some consistent performances this season, becoming one of quarterback Joshua Dobbs' favorite targets. Brown had his best game of the campaign so far against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 3 when he finished with 12.1 fantasy points.

What happened to Marquise Brown?

Brown played the entire Week 3 game against the Dallas Cowboys. He finished with 61 yards and one touchdown on five receptions to help the Cardinals to a 28-16 win, which was also their first victory of the season. However, he had no injury problems a day after the game against the Cowboys.

On Thursday, Brown was added to the Cardinals' injury report card due to a thumb injury ahead of Week 4. As per reports, the injury took place during Arizona's team practice session Wednesday.

Arizona is yet to reveal whether Brown's thumb injury is serious or not. However, since the receiver was able to take part in limited practice Thursday, it should not be a huge concern.

If Brown is unable to play in Week 4, Rondale Moore might get the nod as the team's premier receiver.

When will Marquise Brown return?

The Arizona Cardinals have not announced when Brown will return to action. The team will keep tabs on the wideout's thumb injury Friday before making a call.

However, since Brown is an integral member of Arizona's offense, he is likely to play in Week 4. The wideout has also linked up well with quarterback Joshua Dobbs in the early stages of the campaign.

The Cardinals will travel to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 1. The highly-anticipated game is scheduled to commence at 4:25 p.m. ET at Levi's Stadium.