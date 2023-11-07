Marquise Goodwin injury update: Latest on Browns WR for Fantasy Football Week 10

Marquise Goodwin had an opportunity to contribute more to the Cleveland Browns offense after Donovan Peoples-Jones was traded to the Detroit Lions. He moved up the depth chart and played in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Unfortunately, his playing time was cut short by injury. Will he miss more time after abruptly leaving the game? That will depend on his progression.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Use Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to help determine if you’re getting a deal that will propel your team to the top.

Wondering if you should trade Davante Adams away? Fire up our Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to get a fair deal

Marquise Goodwin Injury Update

Cleveland Plain Dealer beat writer Mary Kay Cabot tweeted that Marquise Goodwin is under concussion protocol.

Expand Tweet

NFL players under the protocol must pass a five-phase process before the team physician and an independent neurologist can clear them compete again. Goodwin has suffered several injuries and has completed only one regular season, his best campaign so far.

Over the years, Goodwin has suffered calf, knee, quad, ankle, shoulder, foot, groin, wrist and back injuries. However, he has done well in the last three seasons, starting 14 games with the Chicago Bears in 2021. A year later, he played 13 times for the Seattle Seahawks.

Read More: Kyler Murray injury update for Week 10

What happened to Marquise Goodwin?

As written by Cleveland Browns staff writer Doc Louallen, Goodwin was ruled out early in the third quarter of their Week 9 game against Arizona.

He was hit in the back by Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams while jumping for a reception. Goodwin struggled to get up after contact.

Expand Tweet

He was carted off the field because he struggled to get up without assistance. The former Olympian did not return to the game, with his health status in limbo.

Not sure who to put in your fantasy football starting lineup? Use Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer to find numbers-based answers.

When will Marquise Goodwin return?

Goodwin’s return is indefinite, based on his progression through the five-phase concussion protocol. After going through some light exercises, he will proceed to football-specific movements. He can fully participate in team practices once he clears those stages.

Therefore, no one knows how long he must go through those stages. He could be active on Week 10 when the Browns visit the Baltimore Ravens, but nothing is certain until his team makes an official report.

For now, he will be sidelined, and his absence won’t make a tremor in the fantasy football radar. After all, he only has three receptions for 10 yards all season and played in only eight snaps against the Cardinals.

Keenan Allen or Garrett Wilson? Check our Start/Sit Optimizer's projections to make the right call for Chargers vs Jets