Martavis Bryant career earnings: How much has Cowboys WR earned in NFL?

According to Spotrac, Martavis Bryant has earned $3,320,719 in his NFL career. The former Clemson Tigers standout was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2014 and earned $1,862,424 during his three-year stint with the franchise. Bryant was one of big Ben Roethlisberger's favorite targets during his spell with the Steelers and was the team's WR2 for the majority of his time there.

After leaving the Steelers for the Oakland Raiders via trade in 2018, the former fourth-round pick earned $1,458,295 in his time in Oakland. He played in a mere eight games for the Raiders before being removed from the NFL due to repeat violations of the league's anti-drug policy.

Martavis Bryant's net worth

According to Net Worth Post, Martavis Bryant is worth an estimated $4 million. The veteran NFL pass catcher has accumulated this net worth through his career earnings, endorsements and investments.

The Pittsburgh Steelers eventually paired him with fellow pacy wideout Antonio Brown. Brown and Bryant formed an elite wide receiver pairing for Roethlisberger to throw to from 2014 to 2017.

Bryant left the Steelers via trade in 2018, as he joined the Oakland Raiders ahead of the 2018 NFL season. He dealt with an array of injuries in his sole eight-game spell in Oakland.

Why was Martavis Bryant suspended?

Martavis Bryant was first suspended by the NFL on March 14, 2016, due to a violation of the league's substance abuse policy. The Clemson alum was suspended for the entire 2016 NFL season.

One of the pass catcher's conditions for reinstatement is that he would steer clear from substances during the remainder of his professional football career. However, in 2018, Bryant broke the pact with the league when he was found guilty of once again violating the strict policy. Due to this, the wide receiver was suspended indefinitely by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

During his suspension, he signed for the Canadian football league team Toronto Argonauts – an indoor football league franchise – the Massachusetts Pirates, another Canadian league team, the Edmonton Elks and finally, an XFL franchise, the Vegas Vipers.

Recently, Bryant was reinstated by the league after five years away from the Gridiron. He has now joined the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad and looks primed to make his debut in the coming days.