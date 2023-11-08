Martavis Bryant fantasy outlook: Does Cowboys signing make newly reinstated WR an intriguing option?

Martavis Bryant has finally returned to the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys. The former Pittsburgh Steelers and Oakland Raiders wide receiver was last seen in the league in 2018.

Since then, multiple suspensions for substance policy violations related to cannabis usage seemingly banished him to Canada and other minor championships.

However, on Tuesday, the Cowboys were shockingly revealed to have signed him to their practice squad. Bryant had been finally reinstated by commissioner Roger Goodell on Saturday. He had also planned to work out with the Tennessee Titans before receiving a contract from Jerry Jones.

Martavis Bryant’s fantasy outlook in 2023

Martavis Bryant evading Denver Broncos defenders as an Oakland Raider

One would think the Dallas Cowboys do not need someone like Martavis Bryant, given their very deep offensive wide receiver core of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, Brandin Cooks, KaVontae Turpin and Jalen Tolbert.

However, there's a catch in such depth. While Lamb is by far the team's most prolific aerial weapon, boasting 57 receptions for 824 yards and three touchdowns, the other wideouts have failed to clearly distinguish themselves. Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks, in particular, have combined for just 408 yards and two touchdowns.

In fact, the Cowboys' next-best pass-catcher is tight end Jake Ferguson, who has had 32 receptions for 328 yards and three touchdowns as Dalton Schultz's presumed successor.

That's where Bryant comes into play. At the time of his first suspension, he had tallied 76 receptions for 1,314 yards and 14 touchdowns - a prolific stretch by any means.

Even in his troubled final season in Pittsburgh, he still performed decently, with 50 receptions for 603 yards and three touchdowns.

Is Martavis Bryant a good fantasy football pick in Week 10?

Martavis Bryant during the 2015-16 Wild Card Round vs the Cincinnati Bengals

Ever since Bryant played his last snap, things have changed. The Steelers are no longer a dominant but volatile force while the NFL no longer tests for marijuana.

However, do not expect him to start right away, as coach Mike McCarthy still has faith in Michael Gallup and Brandin Cooks. Nevertheless, each of them may still be peering over his shoulders, especially if Bryant proves to still have his original talent.