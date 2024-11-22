Marvin Harrison Jr. or Jayden Reed: Week 12 Start/Sit Advice and Fantasy Projections

Marvin Harrison Jr. and Jayden Reed will enter Week 12 of the 2024 fantasy football season as boom-or-bust wide receivers. They have both demonstrated upside with massive performances in certain weeks, but have also showed relatively low weekly floors. Here's which one is the better pick for fantasy lineups this week.

Is Marvin Harrison Jr. a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Marvin Harrison Jr. fantasy outlook

Marvin Harrison Jr. was drafted by the Arizona Cardianls this year to take over as their new WR1 for Kyler Murray in the pass game. He has delieverd some on some big weeks in fantasy football, including five top-25 finishes among receivers. He has six touchdowns in his first 10 games.

The rookie currently ranks as WR21 overall this year, but his inconsistencies have resulted in weekly finishes outside of the top 50 wide receivers in five games. He will look to be on the positive side of that polarizing trend when he faces off against the Seattle Seahawks this week.

Is Jayden Reed a good fantasy pick in Week 12?

Jayden Reed fantasy outlook

Jayden Reed is also inconsistent in fantasy football this year, but has exploded for some huge games and is currently WR11 overall. He has turned in weekly finishes of WR1 and WR2 this season, but has also recorded fewer than 30 receiving yards in four of his ten games for the Green Bay Packers.

His dynamic dual-threat skillset used to be one of his biggest weapons, but Reed has failed to contirbute rushing yards in any of his past five games. This hurts his fantasy value, but he will look to bounce back in a tough matchup against the San Francisco 49ers this week.

Marvin Harrison Jr. or Jayden Reed: Who should I start in Week 12 fantasy football?

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the recommended wide receiver to use in Week 12 fantasy football lineups over Jayden Reed. He has been more productive in recent weeks and is also playing in a more favorable matchup, which both contribute to him being the preferred pick.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool predicts that Harrison will outscore Reed by fractions of a fantasy point. His superior yardage projections and higher likelihood of scoring a touchdwon are among the main reasons why he gets the edge.

