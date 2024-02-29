Marvin Harrison Jr.’s Combine measurements: Comparing former Ohio State WR’s numbers with Ja’Marr Chase

The NFL Scouting Combine is upon us, and that means all the college players like Marvin Harrison Jr. who hope to make it into the NFL, their journey begins now.

The former Ohio State star receiver is expected to be taken early in the first round, with several mock drafts having him selected by the Arizona Cardinals, while others have him landing in New England.

The Combine is the perfect setting for players to do their testing in front of NFL scouts and general managers as each team will dissect the player's performances in drills and interviews that will take place across a number of days.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s Combine measurements have now been revealed.

So, how do Harrison's measurements stack up against current NFL receivers? Say like Ja'Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals?

Chase's measurements were as follows per DraftKings and we put them next to Harrison Jr.'s.

Ja'Marr Chase Measurements Marvin Harrison Jr. Measurements Height: 6-0 3/8” Height: 6-3 2/8" Weight: 201 lbs Weight: 209 lbs Arm: 30 6/8” Arm: 31.88" Hand: 9 5/8” Hand: 9.50" Wingspan: 74 7/8” Wingspan: 77.25”

So, as we can see, the two are similar in several categories, with Harrison Jr. being taller, having a bigger wingspan, and slightly longer arms.

If Harrison Jr. can become the type of receiver that Chase is, then whichever team selects him will be getting a star in the making.

Where could Marvin Harrison Jr. be drafted?

Ohio State v Notre Dame

In his last two college seasons, Harrison Jr. surpassed 1,200 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns each season, so whichever team drafts him is getting a stud receiver.

In several mock drafts, Harrison Jr. doesn't make it past pick No. 5 with the Arizona Cardinals and the New England Patriots, the two teams that most have Harrison Jr. going to.

Touted as the best receiver in the draft, Marvin Harrison Jr. linking up with Kyler Murray in Arizona is a tantalizing prospect as the Cardinals need a star receiver to pair with their quarterback.

As for the Patriots, their quarterback situation is uncertain, and it is clear that Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe aren't the answer at the position. So drafting a quarterback seems logical for the Patriots, but in some mock drafts, Harrison Jr. comes to New England.

It will be fascinating to see how the draft pans out, particularly in the first round, and all eyes will be on Marvin Harrison Jr. to see which team gets themselves a star receiver.